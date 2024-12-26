Why social media influencers are going to have a very big 2025

As 2024 rolls into 2025, big changes are potentially afoot in the world of social media. TikTok is potentially weeks away from closure in the United States. X (the app formerly known as Twitter) continues to deviate from the mainstream under its ownership by Elon Musk. And in its place, the sun is shining on Bluesky .

But there are other, deeper changes to social media that may be worth tracking in the 12 months to come, according to experts.

Just as the rise of TikTok personalized, content graph-driven algorithm, and Bluesky’s choose-your-own algorithm approach means there’s no one single trend that captures the online zeitgeist, so the smaller trends that we do encounter in our own niches are likely to be fleeting. “The lifespan of trends has dramatically shortened,” Itamar Leopold, creative director at Motion Array, a video and filmmakers’ platform, told Artlist Business for its 2025 trends report. “What’s viral today may be forgotten tomorrow.”

While trends are getting shorter, the content that launches those trends is getting longer. TikTok is testing 30- and 60-minute video uploads on its app (which will have to survive the threat to ban it in the United States in order to make a meaningful difference there), while Snap and YouTube have both extended the maximum length of content users can create in-app to three minutes. We’re likely to see that extend even further in 2025 as longform content becomes stronger.