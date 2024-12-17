The drama at WordPress has taken a number of twists and turns in the months since Matt Mullenweg, founder and CEO of for-profit WordPress host Automattic, shut off access to WP Engine, a third-party platform that many users deploy to host their websites. But the latest controversy has taken the dispute in an absurdist direction—one that could further imperil the future of WordPress.

Last week, a California District Court granted WP Engine a preliminary injunction preventing Automattic from blocking WP Engine access to the WordPress hosting service—essentially meaning users could regain access to WP Engine for the first time in months. (Prior to the injunction, access had been limited as part of the dispute between the two entities.) In addition, the court injunction required Automattic to remove a controversial checkbox that had appeared on the WordPress.org login page during the dispute requiring users to affirm they were “not affiliated with WP Engine in any way, financially or otherwise.” And without checking the box, users couldn’t log in. The WP Engine checkbox has gone, but it’s been replaced with another one, asking people to check a box saying “Pineapple is delicious on pizza.” Just as with the WP Engine-affiliation checkbox, users can’t login or register without confirming that statement.

Industry experts are split on whether the pineapple stunt was a lighthearted clapback or a sign that all is not right at the helm of Automattic.

“It’s baffling to see what is happening here,” says Frank Wiles, former president of the Django Software Foundation.