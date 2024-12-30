8 designers on the trends they’re excited to see in 2025

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon4 minute read

Trends are like pizza toppings—everyone has a strong opinion about them, and someone is almost always upset about pineapple. But as 2024 draws to a close, we reached out to eight designers and architects, including Ti Chang, Ben Willett, and Pascale Sablan, and asked them to put their thinking caps on. Their task? Pick a trend they want to see thriving next year, and one that goes the way of the pineapple.

Earlier this month, our panel revealed the eight trends they want to leave behind. (Anyone else done with arches?) Now, it’s time to reveal which trends made the cut. “Artful design” In 2025, I predict we’ll see a rise in artful design—a movement where products transcend functionality to become deeply meaningful, emotionally resonant objects. These creations blur the boundaries between art and design, combining beauty, whimsy, and utility in ways that delight and inspire. They’re not just things we use; they’re things we cherish. These objects are made by artists, creatives, and brands with strong creative convictions and a conscientious approach to manufacturing. They are produced with care through thoughtful manufacturing processes, prioritizing quality over quantity. This approach aligns with growing consumer desires for a more intentional lifestyle—one that rejects cheap, disposable goods in favor of products crafted with respect for the environment and consideration for the user’s well-being. —Ti Chang, industrial designer, cofounder and chief design officer, Crave

“High Gloss” I’m partially biased because I am lacquering a lot of my pieces right now, but it just adds something bold and sensual to a piece of furniture or a room. Light likes to move around space and painting something with high gloss lacquer gives it the opportunity to do that. —Ben Willett, designer, founder of Willet Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in architecture and design One trend I deeply want to see thrive in 2025 is the continued prioritization of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) as a core pillar of our profession. Efforts to create a more equitable and just design industry are not just initiatives; they are essential to shaping a built environment that reflects and serves the full spectrum of humanity. By amplifying underrepresented voices, nurturing diverse talent, and embedding community-driven practices, we can design spaces that honor cultural narratives and uplift marginalized communities. This work isn’t about checking boxes—it’s about creating lasting systems of change that challenge inequity and foster creativity through collective power. —Pascale Sablan, architect, CEO, Adjaye Associates, New York Studio

“Data storytelling” The trend we’d like to see live on is companies and designers looking to data as a way to create a brand DNA that is entirely unique. While we’ve seen people paying more attention to data in recent years, ultimately our hope is that everyone will come to realize that data is more than just a way to measure impact after-the-fact. If it’s designed and collected and represented well from day one, data can connect people more deeply to a topic or brand than a logo or typeface can on its own. I think that everyone who’s building a brand in 2025 should give serious importance to data visualization design and data storytelling in their overall brand system, and I look forward to seeing more in the years to come. —Giorgia Lupi, information designer, partner, Pentagram “Customization and craft” Highly customized typographic logos and typefaces are making a comeback, and I couldn’t be more excited. Think back to a time before computers, when everything was meticulously hand-drawn and truly unique. In recent years, design has leaned toward homogenization, and people have noticed. (Hey Johnson&Johnson, change your logo back yet?) But customization is resurging.

The trend first caught my attention back in 2021 with Porto Rocha’s Tudum, and it’s why the recent L’eggs rebrand was so successful. It’s an indication that craft is not dead in our industry. It requires such a refined sense of typography, space, and everything, and it’s a reminder that artistry sets great work apart. I think that trend is especially important now, because with the rise of AI and automation, things that are custom-made and human-crafted are almost greater in value. (Here’s a thought: the more we champion that value, the less AI threatens to replace it.) So I can’t wait to see more of this flourish in 2025. —Talia Cotton, designer, founder and creative director, Cotton Design “Normalized sustainability” I believe we are finally moving past telegraphing fake sustainability such as recycled bamboo and old tires infused with resin (neither of which are actually better for the planet than the raw materials). Increasingly, I am seeing sustainability built into the entire process of making, a shift toward less material and ultimately less points of failure. It represents a move away from a one-dimensional view of materials and toward understanding that sustainable design is infused into every stage of a process. This is what we should all love to see more of. —Joe Doucet, industrial designer, founder, Joe Doucet x Partners Regenerative impact through “patient urgency” Regenerative design has emerged. Enhancing biodiversity has become a clear and critical solution to the planet’s health, and rewilding cities has demonstrated improvements in our daily lives. However, this evolving approach and consciousness has arisen during a period of political imbalance and cultural strife. In response, we need to embrace a practice of “patient urgency.” We need to engage the proponents and skeptics alike and communicate about these critical issues in a way that brings our clients and communities along on this exciting journey. As designers, we need to retain our focus and commitment to developing solutions that reconnect natural systems with the built environment, and drive growth that is resilient, energy independent, and nature positive. —Sean Quinn, director of regenerative design, HOK