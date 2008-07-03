Green Innovation Drivers — What the community says

The question asked in our most recent informal innovation poll was “What drivers of Green Innovation do see in your organization?” What did you say about this?

Two green drivers stood out in your responses: customer demand and

competitive pressure. This is good news to advocates of green as it

shows free market forces are aligning with the socially responsible

business movement. This also suggests that the early claims of Porter

and van der Linde1,2 may be proven true with a change in tide.

The debate over whether green innovation is compatible with the

mission of business has been raging for years as has the debate over

the role of environmental regulation. But, here we see that market

forces out strip regulatory issues by a two to one margin. This

suggests that there is a quantifiable value to going green.

At the end of the day, companies are faced with the challenge of

finding the optimal strategy for responding to the pressure to go

green. Regardless of the source of the impetus, the problem remains

the same. Any investment is green must meet the same rigorous standard

of return on investment as any other product investment. Whether the

company is trying to minimize the eco-impact of its manufacturing

process or attacking the bigger downstream issues of product operation

and disposal footprint, the company’s scientists, designers, and

engineers must find ways to change the future product that are cost

effective and deliver value to the customer and the company.

In 1995, Alex Krauer, then Chairman and CEO of Ciba-Geigy, stated

“Financial performance and environmental performance can go hand in

hand. Eco-efficiency is the key to sustainability, in both economic and

ecological terms. The key to eco-efficiency is innovation and

productivity improvement.” Mr. Krauer was spot on in his advice.

Companies must move to green, sustainable business practices.

Companies that have a strong innovation culture are more likely to

success here.3 Building a sustainable innovation program is an important step on the path to green.

1 M. E. Porter and C. van der Linde

(1995a), ‘Green and Competitive – Ending the Stalemate’, Harvard

business review 73: 120-134.