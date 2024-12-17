BY Metin Kortak4 minute read

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly shaping cybersecurity. While it brings opportunities, it also raises concerns. For chief information security officers (CISOs), understanding AI can mean the difference between turning it into a valuable asset or fearing it as a threat.

Here’s how you can make AI a trusted ally in your operations by implementing actionable strategies for safe and effective use. AI IN CYBERSECURITY—FRIEND OR FOE? AI can be both a friend and a foe in cybersecurity. One primary concern for CISOs is privacy. When employees use AI without proper training, sensitive information might be exposed. According to IBM’s 2024 Cost of a Data Breach report, 57% of IT professionals surveyed cited data privacy as a leading barrier to implementing generative AI models.

Another risk is that attackers will use AI to create sophisticated threats, making it a double-edged sword. There are also fears about AI replacing jobs, but this is not necessarily true. When effectively managed, AI helps automate repetitive tasks and enhances security efficiency. The key lies in using AI ethically, and proactively managing its risks. PREREQUISITES FOR EMBRACING AI SAFELY Before embracing AI, CISOs must ensure foundational protections are in place. Preventative measures like data privacy controls and intrusion detection systems are essential for preventing worst-case scenarios.

Training is another essential piece. Employees need to be well-informed about how to use AI tools correctly—particularly generative AI tools such as chatbots, which could be used carelessly to expose sensitive data. Training should focus on what information can and cannot be shared with AI systems. In addition, aligning with established frameworks like ISO 42001 or the NIST AI Standards provides CISOs with clear guidelines. Aligning with these standards helps reduce incidents by 30%, according to the NIST 2023 AI Security Report, enabling a safe environment for integrating AI and setting up controls that reduce risks and foster trust. AI AS A “FORCE MULTIPLIER” FOR CISOs

AI can be a powerful “force multiplier” for security teams. AI-based threat detection reduces incident response times by up to 50%, allowing CISOs to detect threats early on and respond more quickly. When used correctly, it significantly increases efficiency. One of the key advantages of AI is its ability to perform log analysis and threat detection. It can sort through massive amounts of data that would be impossible for human teams to analyze manually. AI also assists employees directly. AI-driven tools answer policy questions, saving time and boosting internal training effectiveness. This doesn’t reduce jobs, but instead shifts the focus to strategic activities that add value. HOW TO DEPLOY AI WITH HUMAN OVERSIGHT AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Human oversight is essential when integrating AI into cybersecurity. Teams must conduct random checks on AI’s outputs to identify biases and inaccuracies, ensuring AI aligns with organizational goals. Accountability also needs to be well-defined. Even though AI plays a role in decision-making, humans are still ultimately responsible. CISOs should assign accountability to specific teams or individuals who oversee AI deployments to ensure that the organization has a clear plan for dealing with any mistakes or misuse of AI systems. CONTINUOUS AI IMPROVEMENT IN CYBERSECURITY Continuous improvement is necessary to keep AI effective. Training exercises like phishing simulations help employees stay vigilant. Developers should receive specialized training on building ethical AI systems, including AI System Impact Assessments to gauge the societal impact of technologies. AI tools also need regular evaluation for biases and effectiveness to ensure they meet evolving organizational needs.

AI LIMITATIONS IN CYBERSECURITY Despite all the benefits, AI has its limitations in cybersecurity. AI depends heavily on the quality of its training data, so its decisions will reflect those weaknesses if the data it is trained on is incomplete or biased. It’s also not yet capable of handling every kind of security scenario; many tasks still require human intuition and understanding. AI is simply a tool that does what it’s trained to do. It lacks the ability to think critically or understand nuance. Because of this, CISOs must be realistic about what AI can achieve and ensure that it is always paired with human oversight to fill in the gaps where AI falls short.

ACTIONABLE TIPS TO INTEGRATE AI WITHOUT FEAR For CISOs looking to integrate AI into their security operations without the fear of unintended consequences, it’s best to start small. Begin with low-risk processes like automated log analysis and build from there. Collaboration is also key; work with AI experts to choose and implement the best tools suited to the organization’s needs. Before scaling up AI usage, conduct internal audits and gap analysis to understand any weak spots. This helps prepare the organization for full AI integration while ensuring all necessary security controls are already in place.