A blueprint for future CEOs

BY Bryan Buck3 minute read

The journey to the corner office is as varied as the organizations seeking to fill it. A company’s size, industry, and strategic priorities play pivotal roles in defining what leadership looks like.

But beneath these unique requirements lies a set of trends illuminating what makes a CEO successful—and what pathways are most likely to lead to the top. Utilizing ON Partners’ first- and third-party data, we’ve analyzed 23,000 CEO candidates and 25,000 current CEOs to uncover key insights into the evolving landscape of executive leadership. These findings offer valuable guidance for organizations selecting their next leader and aspiring executives mapping out their careers.

EXPERIENCE IS THE DEFINING FACTOR When it comes to hiring a CEO, nothing carries more weight than experience. Organizations are overwhelmingly drawn to candidates who have already navigated the complexities of the top job. While 40% of CEO candidates boast prior experience in the role, a staggering 69% of those hired have previously served as CEOs.

For candidates who haven’t yet held the title, certain roles emerge as common stepping stones: President, COO, and CRO/CCO are particularly strong precursors to the corner office. These roles often provide the operational oversight, strategic thinking, and leadership acumen required to succeed at the highest level. This emphasis on prior experience reflects a deep organizational need for confidence. Companies are less likely to take risks when selecting their top executive; instead, they prioritize leaders with a proven ability to steer through challenges and capitalize on opportunities. THE PATHWAY TO LEADERSHIP IS MULTI-FACETED

There’s no single road to becoming a CEO, but there are recurring patterns in the careers of those who get there. The average CEO holds nine roles across seven different companies throughout their career. These experiences aren’t just about longevity—they demonstrate a willingness to adapt, grow, and take on diverse challenges. Certain roles stand out as pivotal. President positions (29.3%) are the most common, both as stepping stones to and from the CEO role. Board memberships and advisory roles (26.3%) also play a significant part in shaping a CEO’s broader strategic perspective. Meanwhile, senior leadership positions like General Manager (GM), SVP, or EVP (29.5%) often serve as proving grounds for operational and leadership capabilities.

Interestingly, roles like CFO (5.7%), CRO (4.6%), and CMO (3.8%)—while less common overall—remain critical in specific industries, reflecting the varied skill sets needed across sectors. This diversity underscores the importance of tailoring leadership development to align with both personal strengths and industry demands. COMPANY CONTEXT SHAPES LEADERSHIP NEEDS The profile of a successful CEO varies significantly depending on the type of organization doing the hiring.

Public companies, for instance, prioritize candidates with broad leadership experience and an ability to navigate complex stakeholder landscapes. For these organizations, roles like SVP, EVP, GM, and President are often springboards to the CEO position. In venture capital-backed companies, the focus shifts. These fast-paced environments demand operational expertise and growth-oriented leadership, often favoring candidates who have served as COOs or CROs. The emphasis is on leaders who can drive rapid scaling and execution. Private equity-backed and privately held organizations, on the other hand, strike a balance between operational know-how and strategic vision. They tend to look for candidates who have already demonstrated success as CEOs or Presidents while valuing hands-on leadership experience.

THE IMPACT OF COMPANY SIZE Beyond industry and ownership structure, company size plays a defining role in shaping leadership requirements. Smaller organizations—those with fewer than 100 employees—often seek leaders with deep functional expertise. These CEOs are more likely to come from roles like COO, where hands-on operational experience is a hallmark. Medium-sized companies, which typically range from 100 to 1,000 employees, require leaders who can bridge scaling and strategy. These organizations tend to favor candidates with a mix of operational experience and prior CEO roles, preparing them to navigate growth challenges while maintaining a strategic outlook.

For larger organizations with over 1,000 employees, the stakes—and the expectations—are even higher. These companies often demand seasoned executives with extensive leadership experience, including prior CEO and President roles. The ability to manage complexity and lead at scale becomes paramount. WHAT THIS MEANS FOR ASPIRING CEOS For those aspiring to the corner office, the message is clear: experience, adaptability, and strategic focus are essential.