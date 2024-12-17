Left lane leadership: Who's slowing us down up there?

BY Brendan P. Keegan3 minute read

Recently, I have found myself taking more road trips to visit my son in college, to check out my favorite city in the world, and to visit friends across New England. And do you know what drives me absolutely crazy on every trip? The slower driver committed to driving in the left lane—the “fast lane.”

Just imagine: You’re driving on a four-lane highway, the three right lanes are wide open, and there is a slow poke driving in the left lane. You finally pass them via the right lane, but as you glance over, you see said slow poke just strolling along obliviously. So, how does this apply to leadership and leading your company? It’s the same exact principle: A slow leader in the fast lane can slow down an entire company, create team frustration, stifle innovation and growth, and ultimately lead to mistakes—just like accidents on the highway. As a company leader, it is your role to set a vision, create the set of values that govern your culture, put the right people in the right roles, develop a system that creates long-term sustainability, and create value for your clients. But what do you do when you have someone who is creating an obstacle, slowing the implementation of your vision, not pushing others to be better, and genuinely just strolling along?

Trust me, this happens every day in every company! Doubt it? Go talk to the fastest drivers on your team and ask them: “Do we have leaders who hold you back like a driver going 55 miles per hour in the left lane on a four-lane highway?” Not only are they likely to tell you “yes,” but they may also give you their license plate number and state from memory as they’ve had to stare at it for extended periods of time. So, what do you do with these slow left-lane leaders? I suggest the following four actions: 1. PULL THEM OVER

Stop by your slow driver’s office, cube, or virtual office and ask them, “How fast do you think you are driving your team? Our vision? Our goals? Your actions?” Get their perspective. For some reason, we see drivers pulled over for driving too fast, but we see very few pulled over for driving too slow. However, in your company, the slow diver could be more dangerous. 2. VERBAL WARNING

Give your slow, self-paced driver a verbal warning that you expect them to “push, push, push” at a faster pace. Like the actual driver you glanced at—or sneered at—on the highway, chances are they didn’t even realize they weren’t keeping pace; they were probably just “cruising” or even daydreaming. Give them tangible coaching on a specific project they are working on and how they can pick up the pace. 3. SET UP A SPEED TRAP Look at your calendar and set up a “speed trap” for about a month from now. At that point, check back in with the fast drivers that alerted you and with your former slow driver.

Now, this trap isn’t meant to “catch them.” Rather, it’s meant to gauge whether or not they have taken your coaching and picked up the pace on the specific project you asked them to “drive faster.” 4. HIT THE GAS OR BRAKES Depending on what your project radar shows you—same pace, faster, slower, or too fast—your next action will fall in line with their speed. As their leader, you can coach them to hit the gas to speed up a little, or tap the brakes because they took off too fast. Or, hit the brakes entirely and determine whether or not they are a good fit for your organization.