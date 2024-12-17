6 ways AI can help UX designers work better—and faster

Artificial intelligence isn’t creative in the same way that people are. It doesn’t understand inspiration. But that doesn’t mean real UX designers can’t use it. AI can help a designer be more efficient and creative, and do a few more things that might be surprising. Here are six tips for open-minded designers who are interested in what AI can do for them.

Brainstorming

A designer friend of mine once sniffly described brainstorming as “throwing spaghetti at a picture frame and hoping you get a Picasso sketch,” but I’ve found it to be a useful part of the design process. A tool like Uizard can help: Feed it a description of your project and it can create a mood board full of logo ideas, website wireframes, or other inspirations. It’s much more focused and useful than general-purpose AI image generation tools, and can move a project further into the design process.

Wireframe to HTML

Every designer has had this experience: A client hands you a photo and says “Make my website look like this.” AI to the rescue: Fronty can take an image and convert it into an HTML template. It’s a bit more sophisticated than other systems of this type, though, because it can recognize structures and elements in the image and render them into an HTML template that will work with dynamic content. It creates a custom Bootstrap template, so it will work with most content systems. It also optimizes the web page for multiple devices and speed.

Sketch to graphics

Visual thinkers will love this one: It uses AI to convert a sketch into a vector drawing. AutoDraw, from Google, is an AI sketch load, where you sketch something on-screen and it suggests vector image versions of things that look similar. Think of it as an AI version of Pictionary, but for people who are constantly saying “It’s shaped like a thing with a wobbly bit on top.”