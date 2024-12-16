Bank of America makes its 2025 housing market predictions

Want more housing market stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the ResiClub newsletter .

U.S. home prices will continue to tick up next year, according to Bank of America’s forecast, though growth is expected to be at a slower pace than this year.

Last week, the investment bank’s mortgage-backed securities (MBS) research team told ResiClub it is forecasting a 2% increase in U.S. home prices in 2025—down from its 4.7% forecast for 2025 issued in June.

“Positive [national] home price growth for next year is expected largely due to light supply of homes, keeping prices elevated,” Jeana Curro, head of MBS research at Bank of America, told ResiClub. “Although we note inventories [of homes for sale] are gradually building, which is contributing to the slower pace of appreciation.”