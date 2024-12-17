Fast company logo
Forget handwritten notes to Santa: Today’s wish lists take the form of Canva presentations and PowerPoint slides.

Gen Z TikTok users have taken holiday wish lists to a new level

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Eve Upton-Clark2 minute read

Do you still make a holiday wish list? For those past the Santa Claus phase but still spending the holidays in their childhood bedroom, this debate divides families. Some swear by detailed lists with links and item specs, while others toss out vague suggestions like “socks” or leave what they find under the tree entirely to fate.

Gen Z, however, has elevated the wish-list game to an art form. Forget handwritten notes to Santa: Today’s wish lists take the form of sleek Canva presentations, detailed PowerPoint slides, and curated registries on platforms like Giftful sent to parents. The hashtag #christmaswishlist has almost 200,000 posts on TikTok. There’s practical wish lists, unrealistic wish lists, it girl wish lists (even offering an affordable edition for those cash-strapped this Christmas). Beyond practicality, sharing wish-list items has become a way to signal taste and generate views over the festive season.

A recent Guardian article took a look at holiday wis-list etiquette. When you hit a certain age, wish lists can begin to feel uncomfortably transactional. Gift-givers may feel pressured to stick to the requested items rather than choose something thoughtful, while those on the receiving end may also feel guilty or spoiled asking for something they actually want. 

Yet, wish lists can help address the wastefulness inherent in holiday gifting. We’ve all been on the receiving end of a garish sweater destined for the thrift store after a single wear or a gadget that gathers dust until it’s rewrapped and regifted the following year. In the U.S., an estimated five billion pounds of gift returns end up in landfills every year. Wish lists here can offer a practical solution, even if they feel tacky at the time. 

Perhaps because many still rely on the Bank of Mom and Dad to afford a pair of UGG Ultra Minis or Rhode Skincare, Gen Z have no qualms being upfront about what they want for Christmas. According to Pinterest, searches for “shopping wish list” have skyrocketed, up 950% compared to this time last year, signaling a major shift in how people approach holiday gifting.

Cultural insights expert Casey Lewis weighed in on the trend, telling The Guardian, “I understand that there are capitalist and consumption concerns, but for me, it’s just so much fun to see what people want.” From what Lewis has observed, the stigma around wish lists seems to have dissipated with Gen Z. “I would have felt so tacky sending my grandma a registry for gifts,” she said. “And now it’s kind of the norm.”

Last year, Lewis even compiled a list of the most commonly requested gifts in a video. Topping the list were the still-popular $45 Stanley Tumblers, followed by Kardashian-brand Skims, smiley-face slippers, and Yankees baseball hats—just in case you’re still looking for ideas. 

Eve Upton-Clark is a writer at Fast Company who focuses on internet culture and trends, covering everything from politics to pop culture.. She has been a freelance features writer since 2020 and is a regular contributor to Business Insider, Telegraph, Dazed, and more More

