Gen Z TikTok users have taken holiday wish lists to a new level

Do you still make a holiday wish list? For those past the Santa Claus phase but still spending the holidays in their childhood bedroom, this debate divides families. Some swear by detailed lists with links and item specs, while others toss out vague suggestions like “socks” or leave what they find under the tree entirely to fate.

Gen Z, however, has elevated the wish-list game to an art form. Forget handwritten notes to Santa: Today’s wish lists take the form of sleek Canva presentations, detailed PowerPoint slides, and curated registries on platforms like Giftful sent to parents. The hashtag #christmaswishlist has almost 200,000 posts on TikTok. There’s practical wish lists, unrealistic wish lists, it girl wish lists (even offering an affordable edition for those cash-strapped this Christmas). Beyond practicality, sharing wish-list items has become a way to signal taste and generate views over the festive season.

A recent Guardian article took a look at holiday wis-list etiquette. When you hit a certain age, wish lists can begin to feel uncomfortably transactional. Gift-givers may feel pressured to stick to the requested items rather than choose something thoughtful, while those on the receiving end may also feel guilty or spoiled asking for something they actually want.

Yet, wish lists can help address the wastefulness inherent in holiday gifting. We’ve all been on the receiving end of a garish sweater destined for the thrift store after a single wear or a gadget that gathers dust until it’s rewrapped and regifted the following year. In the U.S., an estimated five billion pounds of gift returns end up in landfills every year. Wish lists here can offer a practical solution, even if they feel tacky at the time.