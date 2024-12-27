People who visit adult or gambling websites double their risk of malware

Fabio Massacci at the University of Trento and Vrije University in Amsterdam presented the findings of a massive analysis of real-life data from around the world. The purpose was to try and identify what actions people make online that can result in their systems becoming clogged up with malware—and trying to provide ways to mitigate against the risks of that happening again.

The data was collected using telemetry analysis of corporate account users of Trend Micro’s system defense software who had opted in to improving the app’s services. In total, the researchers sampled around 20,000 entries from a possible 12 million they were provided by Trend Micro. The businesses that provided data covered the U.S., Japan, India, Brazil, Germany, France, the U.K., and Italy, and were chosen at random from the larger 12 million database of potential users.

By analyzing the data, Massacci and his colleagues identified a number of risk factors that could increase the likelihood of malware being installed. Generally, the more software a user accesses, the higher the risk they have of encountering viruses and ransomware. But there were distinct differences in what kinds of malware ended up on a system from which type of websites.