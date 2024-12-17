Sandisk got a new, hypebeast-y logo

BY Hunter Schwarz1 minute read

Sandisk Corporation, the maker of flash drives and memory cards, debuted a new logo today, and it’s based on a single pixel.

“It all started with the pixel, which is the fundamental smallest unit of data,” says Andre Filip, CEO of ELA Advertising, who helped develop the new visual identity with Sandisk ahead of its planned spin-off from parent company Western Digital next year. [Image: Sandisk] The new minimalist logo retains the open “D” letterform, which appeared in Sandisk’s previous logo, and the pixel concept appears in the new logo’s letter “S,” which is reduced to a cone shape and small pixel square. “It’s the first letter; it’s like the cornerstone of the company,” says Joel Davis, Sandisk’s vice president of creative.

The goal was to make a logo that looked like the future, and if the red cone shapes in the letterform read as vaguely NASA-esque, just know they asked themselves during the design process what the new logo might look like on a spaceship. The logo comes in both vertical and horizontal versions. Sandisk was founded in 1988 as SunDisk and was renamed in 1995. Western Digital acquired Sandisk for $15.59 billion in 2016; but last year, its parent company announced plans to separate its flash and hard disk drive businesses into two separate public companies. [Image: Sandisk] The design process included getting feedback from a legacy Sandisk employee. “We really wanted him to love this,” Davis says of the original employee (and he did). They also tested it with members of the public and were reassured by the positive reaction.