Watch a lot without spending a dime, courtesy of Tubi, Roku TV, Xumo TV, and other great options.

YouTube TV price hike got you down? 5 free alternatives

[Photos: Tubi, Xumo]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

Was YouTube TV’s recent price increase the straw that broke the camel’s back for you? When does the cost of streaming TV stop going up? When?!!

The answer is: Never.

These streaming services are going to keep creeping upward in cost until we’re all shelling out $300 a month.

Enough is enough. Time to take a break. That’s the beauty of streaming services: You can just quit them and restart them whenever you want.

So, let’s explore the world of free streaming options. While these might not be complete replacements for the live channel experience offered by YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and other services, these no-cost alternatives can still scratch your entertainment itch on the cheap.

Pluto TV

First up is Pluto TV, a service offering a vast selection of live channels, spanning a wide variety of genres, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, and more.

The channel selection is predetermined, similar to traditional linear TV, meaning you can’t pick specific shows or channels, and you’ll encounter ad breaks.

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

