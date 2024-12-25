YouTube TV price hike got you down? 5 free alternatives

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

Was YouTube TV’s recent price increase the straw that broke the camel’s back for you? When does the cost of streaming TV stop going up? When?!!

The answer is: Never. These streaming services are going to keep creeping upward in cost until we’re all shelling out $300 a month. Enough is enough. Time to take a break. That’s the beauty of streaming services: You can just quit them and restart them whenever you want.

So, let’s explore the world of free streaming options. While these might not be complete replacements for the live channel experience offered by YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and other services, these no-cost alternatives can still scratch your entertainment itch on the cheap. Pluto TV First up is Pluto TV, a service offering a vast selection of live channels, spanning a wide variety of genres, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, and more. The channel selection is predetermined, similar to traditional linear TV, meaning you can’t pick specific shows or channels, and you’ll encounter ad breaks.

