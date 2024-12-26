Why early-career professionals should consider board service to build leadership skills

BY Peter Gleason3 minute read

The next generation of corporate directors will need to be more adaptable, strategic, and visionary than ever. Today’s pace of change demands it, and obligations to generate long-term value creation necessitate it. This means young professionals must begin to prepare for board service early in their careers to increase their odds of getting a seat at the table.

A mindset overhaul There’s been a sea change. Historically, leaders didn’t actively seek board service. Typically, someone tapped them on the shoulder to serve after they’d achieved notable success. Today, board leadership is a profession. It requires distinct skills and experiences that are in high demand. Boards are now deeply engaged in managing complex risks, shaping strategy, and driving innovation. Young professionals should think about that trajectory early to build knowledge and expertise in technology, risk management, and strategy. Being a leader in the boardroom takes a diverse set of skills that can only be built over time through real-world experience. Those who will thrive in these environments begin preparing early and adopt a board-leadership mindset from the get-go.

Fostering relationships Leadership is about more than achieving personal success. The most effective board directors have strong connections up, down, and across the business community. They build deep relationships and understand that leadership isn’t a solo endeavor. It’s built on collaboration, trust, and a shared vision. It requires mentorship—in both directions. It requires the humility to ask for help when needed and give it generously. To start, young professionals can evaluate their existing relationships. What can they learn from them? And how can young professionals give back? Now is the time to foster the relationships needed to govern effectively in an increasingly complex, global environment. Skills to develop Certain skills and experiences will be indispensable to future board directors:

Strategic thinking: Boards exist to guide organizations through complex, long-term challenges. Developing a strategic mindset early can contribute to those high-level conversations later. Young professionals should seek out experiences that push them to think beyond day-to-day execution and to focus on the bigger picture. Financial acumen: Financial literacy is a fundamental skill for a director. Understanding budgets, financial reports, and key performance indicators will enable emerging leaders to make informed decisions and help others to do the same. Risk management: Boards are increasingly focused on navigating a wide range of risks, from cybersecurity to environmental impact. Learning how to assess and mitigate risk now will make young professionals more effective directors in the future. Technological literacy: Technology is rapidly transforming every industry. Staying ahead of digital trends and innovations will be crucial for future directors. Younger leaders often have a natural edge here, but the key is to continually learn and adapt. Communication and collaboration: Boards are collective bodies that require consensus-building and effective communication. Cultivating these skills in current roles will prepare young professionals for the collaborative nature of board service. Critical thinking: Effective leaders ask multilayered, thought-provoking questions to gain fuller understanding. By honing their critical thinking skills early, young professionals will be better equipped to evaluate decisions and their potential impact and to develop successful strategies as future directors. Continuous learning There’s always more to learn. The best directors are lifelong learners who never assume they know it all. They remain curious and willing to ask questions, challenge assumptions, and seek new perspectives. The most successful leaders are those who adapt and evolve throughout their careers. I learned this principle through firsthand experience. Earlier in my own career, I thought I was ready for a CEO role. Although I was passed over for the spot I wanted, the person appointed CEO became a critically important mentor who taught me a tremendous amount about leadership. I encourage young professionals to recognize what they can gain from their disappointments. Sometimes, those detours can prepare us better than any success ever could—including for board service. Finding leadership moments—now For directors, the journey to the board service starts long before they take a seat at the table. Young professionals can seize leadership moments everywhere. Whether taking on a new project at work, volunteering for a nonprofit board, or simply building stronger relationships, each moment is an important step in the journey.