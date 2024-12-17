Prenuvo’s controversial full-body MRI scans just got cheaper for some people

BY Nate Berg5 minute read

Whether you know it or not, whether you’re worried or not, there could be a deadly medical issue hiding inside your body. One way to find out is what most people do: effectively nothing. They wait until symptoms or pains emerge, seek medical advice, and face the terrible reality of a major medical problem and its typically unpleasant treatment.

Another way to find out is to go searching. Prenuvo is a company that offers access to full body magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services that provide a highly detailed look at nearly everything going on inside the human body. Prenuvo’s scans can show the early stages of cancer, hints of pending aneurysms, degeneration on the spine, shrinkage in the brain, or nothing at all. Like a higher resolution version of a typical physical exam at a doctor’s office, the scans offered by Prenuvo—priced from $999 for a torso scan up to $2,499 for a full body—are windows into the body’s multitudinous quirks, from the benign to the dormant to the deadly. After recently completing its 100,000th scan, the company hoping to broaden the reach of its services by lowering prices for people in certain industries. [Image: Prenuvo] According to founder Andrew Lacy, Prenuvo represents a radical rethinking of the way healthcare is provided today. Instead of reacting to symptoms and pains at huge cost, Lacy says Prenuvo helps patients and doctors proactively address looming health issues before they become problems, in the medical sense and the financial sense. “The potential exists to really think about and imagine what that system might look like if you start with the premise that you’re going to catch everything early,” he says. [Photo: Prenuvo] 100,000 scans Prenuvo calls its 100,000 scans a milestone, and claims the number is roughly 10 times more than the scans completed by its closest competitor. The scale of scanning is evidence of Prenuvo’s reach, with 17 clinics and a dozen or so others in the works, and perhaps proof of the full-body scan’s appeal. It may also be a valuable pool of data with which the company can further train the artificial intelligence systems it uses to identify looming issues or flag seemingly benign anomalies as worthy of keeping an eye on. That could be something as minor as poor posture or as life-altering as Alzheimer’s.

[Image: Prenuvo] “We’re able to see the early stage degenerative change maybe 10, 20 years before you might arrive at a chronic disease diagnosis, and almost always when patients are still asymptomatic,” Lacy says. His goal is for people to undergo full body scans every year or two, creating a longitudinal record of the body and its changes over time, making it easier for doctors, and Prenuvo’s AI system, to identify issues of concern. “When we catch these conditions earlier, while they’re still asymptomatic, oftentimes lifestyle modification is all that’s required to really change the trajectory of that disease,” Lacy says. Sometimes, the scans reveal something quite alarming. Lacy says that Prenuvo’s scanning centers identify potentially life-threatening conditions in between 2.5% and 5% of patients, including cancers, aneurysms, and brain degeneration. He estimates that more than 70% of the cancers Prenuvo finds are at Stage 1, when tumors are small and treatment is relatively straightforward. Questions surround the approach Prenuvo is not the first to try to make proactive scanning a viable business. In the early 2000s several companies emerged offering scans without the need for a doctor’s referral—the typical, symptom-based route people take to get inside million dollar imaging machines. Companies like CT Screening International and AmeriScan opened X-ray-based CT scanning to anyone with a few thousand dollars to spare. (Their private scans were not covered by insurance companies, and nor are Prenuvo’s.) These companies fizzled out after a few years. Prenuvo appears to be primed for more success. Founded in 2018, the company is backed by tens of millions of dollars from venture capitalists and other investors, as is Ezra.

But there’s no consensus that the service Prenuvo and Ezra provide is actually worthwhile. Within the medical community, there’s a fair amount of skepticism about the merits of full body scans. A 2016 white paper from the American College of Preventive Medicine highlighted full-body scans for tumors in asymptomatic patients as one of the top five services to avoid. In 2022, the vice chair of the American College of Radiology’s Quality and Safety Commission told Business Insider that full body scans are “a terrible idea” that lead to false positives and unnecessary additional testing. Lacy points to the 2.5% to 5% of scans that reveal life-threatening conditions as proof of Prenuvo’s value. And as for scans causing undue concern about issues that don’t pose any real health concern, Lacy suggests the existing reactive healthcare system often has the opposite problem, ignoring latent but serious issues because a patient is asymptomatic at their annual physical. “What we’re doing at Prenuvo is obviously a much more medically advanced, much more medically accurate, comprehensive physical of your body,” he says. As for the high cost of a scan, Lacy suggests that full body scanning might actually be a cheaper way to tackle widespread health issues. “For us to scan everyone in the U.S. every two years will cost about $50 billion, which is a lot of money,” he says. “But we spend $150 billion on late stage cancer drugs and treatment alone, and we spend over $1 trillion on chronic disease. So already the ROI on this type of investment we believe is pretty interesting and exciting.”

[Photo: Prenuvo] A lower cost healthcare system? Prenuvo is also trying to make its scans more accessible. Though early adopters tended to be wealthier people and Silicon Valley types—Kim Kardashian once posted enthusiastically about her full-body scan experience—Prenuvo has launched a reduced pricing plan for first responders, military personnel, and veterans, offering scans for between $799 and $1,999. Targeting people in specific industries—and, by extension, their employers and the insurers who cover them—could be a pathway for the full-body scan to make a convincing economic argument. Catching early signs of lung cancer in a firefighter or brain trauma in active duty military could cut the long-term cost of addressing and treating those patients. Lacy says this is the radical proposition of what Prenuvo is trying to do. Instead of relying on reactive diagnoses and expensive medial treatments, Lacy wants the full-body scan to be the underpinning of a new form of health care focused on finding issues before they become problematic, painful, expensive, and deadly.