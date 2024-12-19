Worried your employees want to quit? Here’s an easy way to increase engagement

BY Alix McCabe3 minute read

Employee satisfaction is plummeting, and businesses are struggling to keep their talent engaged and fulfilled. Research by Gallup shows that 51% of employees are actively looking for other work. While the top reason for this trend is predictable — employees are looking for higher pay and better benefits—there’s another reason worth exploring: lack of career development and opportunities. This trend highlights the need for organizations to implement strategies that will inspire their employees to stay, and one way to do this is through emphasizing cross-functional mobility.

Throughout my twelve years at Allianz Trade, I’ve been given flexibility to explore various positions, from marketing and communications to human resources, sales, and distribution. In my previous role with the company as chief human resources and communications officer for the Americas region, I led employee-focused programs to cultivate engagement, enhance recognition and rewards, and promote learning and development programs. Now, in my new role as chief commercial officer for the region, I’m focusing on something completely different: the organization’s distribution strategy and growth initiatives. While my day-to-day is vastly different, I draw from my past experiences daily to help drive the organization forward. My personal career trajectory underscores the relevance of encouraging emerging leaders to embrace cross-functional opportunities. This is how companies of all industries and sizes can cultivate well-rounded leadership profiles, retain and motivate in-house talent, and unlock growth and innovation.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Identify Interested Employees Organizations should create a process to proactively identify employees interested in cross-functional opportunities. We do this through annual succession planning and creating a personal development plan with our employees. Early in my tenure at Allianz Trade, I communicated my interest in geographic mobility (performing the same or similar role in a different country) and functional mobility (moving to a distinct discipline within the organization). By capturing these ambitions during my annual review process, the company understood my goals and supported me along the way. Understanding whether an employee is interested in exploring different functions within the organization empowers them to step outside of their comfort zone knowing they have the company’s support, as it did for me. Promote Hands-On Experience While reading about a role provides insight, there is no substitute for firsthand experience gained by stepping into the shoes of colleagues in other departments. Shadow programs are an excellent way to encourage employees to try their hand at something they may otherwise overlook.

I’ve participated in several shadow programs during my career, including valuable time spent in our U.K. and Italian businesses shadowing their marketing teams, as well as in Paris shadowing HR colleagues. These experiences were monumental in shaping my personal growth and professional perspective. When considering a new position in human resources after spending decades in marketing, investing meaningful time shadowing HR colleagues was a game-changer for me. Offer Mentorship for Growth and Development Research indicates that 90% of employees with mentors report greater job satisfaction. Mentorship is crucial to helping employees feel supported, understood, and valued. Your company can support cross-functional mobility by facilitating mentoring programs where colleagues can learn from experienced leaders with similar career journeys. Over the years, several mentors have played an instrumental role in my development, serving as sounding boards, coaches, challengers, and supporters. The benefits of mentorship flow both ways. I’ve also grown as a leader as a result of being a mentor myself. I’ve had the pleasure of mentoring individuals through formal programs, and informal sessions over the years. The experience always challenges me to hone in on my own values, and to have the courage to share about times when I’ve taken professional risks and failed.