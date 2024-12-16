The Amazon holiday strike is perfectly timed. It’s the latest example of workers wielding their collective power

BY Jennifer Mattson2 minute read

In a bold move aimed at hitting the company where it hurts most, Amazon workers are striking just in time for Christmas, its busiest, most profitable time of year.

On Friday, thousands of workers at Amazon authorized a strike, saying Amazon refused to recognize their union and negotiate a contract at a New York City facility, per ABC News. Amazon workers in New York gave the tech giant until Sunday, December 15, to begin negotiations for a union contract; otherwise, they said workers at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island along with other Amazon workers around the country would strike, according to The Guardian. (In 2022, workers at the JFK8 warehouse became the first Amazon warehouse to unionize, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters currently represents roughly 5,500 workers there.) It’s a shining example of how many American workers are not only organizing, but also getting bolder and more assertive in their demands for higher wages and better working conditions in a tight labor market with high inflation. (This year, countless layoffs have plagued many industries, particularly media and technology: Here’s a comprehensive list of 2024 tech layoffs.)

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As Amazon workers prepare to strike when the iron is hot, they follow a growing trend among American workers who are boldly timing their strikes at critical times when their employers need them most. In just the last few months, we’ve seen the New York Times Tech Guild walk out on election night, when media coverage is critical; airline workers refuse to fly ahead of Thanksgiving, the busiest travel day of the year; and now, an Amazon strike when workers must deliver a huge volume of holiday gifts. And for some, the strategy seems to be paying off. The New York Times Tech Guild reached a tentative deal with the newspaper for a three-year contract that will guarantee wage increases and “just cause” job protections after members ratify it, according to the Washington Post. Not too shabby.