5 great Amazon Prime benefits you’re probably not using

Let’s address the elephant in the room: Amazon Prime membership costs aren’t getting any cheaper. My credit card just caught the brunt of the yearly auto-renewal.
And as I fondly remember the modest $79 annual fee in 2005, which has ballooned to $139 today, I wonder aloud, “Why am I paying so much for two-day shipping and a video service?”
But Amazon has strategically packed the membership with enough perks that it can offset the cost and then some. It’s just that not everyone knows about all the options available to them.
Here’s a look at some of the lesser-known goodies.
Free Grubhub+
Most Prime members have no idea they’ve got fee-free restaurant delivery built into their membership. This is a dangerous perk and I’m sorry you know about it now.
The Grubhub+ partnership offers meal discounts, earned credit toward future orders, and zero delivery fees from participating restaurants.
Just link your Amazon Prime account to Grubhub, and you’re good to go.