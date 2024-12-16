BY Camille Preston3 minute read

Feedback often feels like looking into a mirror we’d rather avoid; it can show us truths we’re not yet ready to face. My first real feedback experience was downright brutal.

While participating in a leadership program in November 2002, I received 360-degree feedback that tore through my illusions of competence. It wasn’t just uncomfortable; it was gut-wrenching. An entire box of tissues later, I sat stunned, staring at the unfiltered truth of my inabilities and struggles. Yet that weekend, while sipping wine with a dear friend, a realization emerged: The pain wasn’t the enemy—it was the teacher. The feedback illuminated the work I was called to do. Growth, whether personal or professional, demands that we lean into discomfort, listen deeply (especially to what we don’t want to hear), and trust the process. Over time, I came to see feedback not as a judgment but as a gift—one that has the power to transform. THE CHALLENGE OF FEEDBACK: WHY DO WE RESIST?

We’ve all heard the phrase “Feedback is a gift.” If that’s the case, then why is it so hard to accept? The answer often lies in our own resistance. It’s not just the words that sting, but the vulnerability required to hear them. Relationships and feedback hold up mirrors to our personal development. Often, what we resist most is what we most need to hear. Psychologically, this resistance can be tied to adult development theory, which teaches us that we can only fully understand feedback when we’ve reached a stage of readiness. It’s like learning a new language; until we’ve built the vocabulary, no amount of effort will make the words meaningful.

Growth isn’t linear. It’s a winding path, and sometimes the insights we need most are hidden behind layers of time and perspective. THE LISTENING TOUR: A HUMBLING EXPERIENCE In preparing for my company’s 20-year anniversary, I embarked on a listening tour, reconnecting with past clients to understand the true impact of our work. Their feedback was both humbling and hard to hear. Over eight months, I recorded and transcribed conversations, but I couldn’t bring myself to listen right away. It wasn’t until I was ready (emotionally and mentally) that I could fully absorb their insights.

What emerged was a powerful realization: While clients came to us seeking to become better leaders, what they truly valued was becoming better people. Many didn’t grasp the depth of their transformation until years later. That delay mirrored my own journey of understanding feedback—it takes readiness to truly connect with what’s being offered. HOW TO NAVIGATE FEEDBACK: LESSONS LEARNED Trust Yourself And The Process

Growth takes time. When I rushed to measure my company’s impact with metrics and ROI, I realized I was chasing external validation rather than understanding the deeper transformation at play. True insight comes when you allow yourself space to process feedback without imposing artificial timelines. Be Willing To Listen Deeply One client once said, “If you want to understand your impact, look at the ripple effect.” He brought his son—a poised young psychology student—into our conversation. Seeing the transformation in this once-introverted child showed me how feedback and growth extend far beyond business metrics. Listen not only to what’s said but to what lies beneath. Sometimes, the unspoken truths reveal the most.

Set Yourself Up For Success Create environments in which feedback can flow. Whether it’s asking trusted colleagues for insights or carving out time to reflect, being in the right mental and physical space is key to truly hearing feedback. Growth starts when we stop resisting and start receiving. THE VALUE OF FEEDBACK: BEYOND THE MOMENT