Monarch butterfly may get federal protections as a threatened species

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) proposed listing the monarch butterfly as a threatened species on Tuesday, citing a significant decline in the iconic black and orange insects that has pushed them toward extinction.

Why it’s important Monarch butterflies, known for migrating thousands of miles (km) across North America, have experienced a decades-long U.S. population decline due to habitat loss caused by human activities such as farming and urban development, widespread use of pesticides and climate change. Environmental groups have been pushing for U.S. protection of the winged pollinators for a decade. Key quote “The iconic monarch butterfly is cherished across North America, captivating children and adults throughout its fascinating lifecycle,” U.S. FWS Director Martha Williams said in a statement.

“Despite its fragility, it is remarkably resilient, like many things in nature when we just give them a chance. Science shows that the monarch needs that chance, and this proposed listing invites and builds on unprecedented public participation in shaping monarch conservation efforts,” she added Context Despite being recognized as needing federal protection under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) four years ago, the monarch butterfly waited behind dozens of other species facing more immediate threats. The ESA, signed into law in 1973, is credited with helping to save the bald eagle, California condor and numerous other animals and plants from extinction. ESA protection makes it illegal to kill or harm species classified as threatened or endangered without a special permit.

By the numbers The eastern migratory monarch population has declined by about 80% since the 1980s, while the western migratory population has dropped by more than 95%. The declines put the western populations at greater than 99% chance of extinction by 2080, according to the FWS. The agency is proposing to designate 4,395 acres (1,780 hectares) in California as “critical habitat” for the butterflies. Federal agencies are prohibited from destroying or modifying areas with that designation. What’s next The public will have until March 12, 2025, to comment on the proposal to list the monarch butterfly. The service will then evaluate the comments and any additional information on the species to determine whether to list the monarch butterfly.