This is the strategic shift to ‘host management’ leaders need to make in 2025

I’ve been teaching business studies for nearly two decades. In any textbook geared for a principles of management course, students are introduced to an array of managerial approaches. Foundational management styles range from autocratic to participative to free rein.

Simply put, managers can be in total control of the decision-making process, engage with employees and solicit input and ideas, or be hands-off and give employees full autonomy. Management styles can (and should) vary according to the industry and the situation. For instance, military personnel may take on a more autocratic style when establishing expectations for excellence whereas tech firms may feel comfortable letting innovative employees self-govern the projects they are working on. Good-natured students tend to favor the idea of free rein management and shy away from the thought of being an autocratic leader, but most organizations require strong leadership with clear and consistent expectations. Contrary to how one may feel, a boss should rarely be seen as a buddy but there is a place for managers to serve as mentors. Finding the right balance is the hard part. I’ve found students respond well to the idea of leaders as event hosts when conveying the importance of being in charge when in a power position. To have a great event, you need to attract the right people, and to have a successful party, you must be a great host. It is the host who calls the shots, sets the tone, and is held accountable for whether the event is worthwhile.

Organizational culture and managerial control go hand in hand. The critically acclaimed movie Whiplash, released 10 years ago is an extreme example of host management in action. The music conservatory depicted in the film operates in an environment where the best is not only expected from band members but also demanded. Getting a chance to be part of the band is not just a position, it is a place of honor that is difficult to earn. The band teacher, played by J.K. Simmons, gets away with pushing people to their limits because his reputation and results are well known. While few would claim that leaders should embody the ruthlessness demonstrated by Simmons’s character, there are two key factors to be mindful of that illustrate host management. The first is that musicians pursued positions at the conservatory (no one forced them there) and the teacher was revered more than feared (if it truly was the reverse, the conservatory would not last long). It is also worth noting that Simmons’ character had a streamlined focus on the success of the conservatory, and nothing else. This set the tone for the band and its culture. His events featuring musical prodigies were not to be missed.

Although Whiplash is an extreme example, it does relate to my concept of host management since leaders must focus first and foremost on the firm’s performance and organizational objectives. This is the opposite of servant leadership, a popular approach taught in business schools today. In theory, servant leadership sounds great. In practice, it can be tricky. Servant leadership emphasizes employees’ well-being rather than productivity and profitability. Companies are made up of diverse individuals, and what is needed for the well-being of one employee may vary to the next. For instance, one employee may view a hands-on leader as micromanaging and intrusive while another may appreciate the oversight and guidance. Servant leadership also promotes putting others first and leading from behind, but this can distort the perceptions of where a firm is headed, especially when employees think management should align with or pivot toward the values and interests they care about. Things can get contentious when organizations signal support for programs, policies, or politicians that have little connection to the well-being of the firm.

Here are a few key points and concerns for today’s business leaders when considering a shift to host management. As the host, it is your event: You determine the purpose of the event, and you must be committed and forthright about it. Guests need to know what to expect. You determine the rules, the expectations, and even the décor which sets the tone. Guests need to know how to engage and interact. You determine who gets invited, who gets let in, and who gets to stay in. Guests should seek to add value to the party. You determine how to facilitate interactions, as well as provide opportunities for sharing the spotlight. Guests should feel valued and be assured that they belong there. You determine how to allocate resources and incentives so that those in attendance will want to stay. Guests should not be searching for better opportunities. You determine if the event is worth continuing if those in attendance are of benefit to the event, and how the event will continue to be sustained. Events are optional:

There is no guarantee people will want to partake in your event, even when invited. There is no guarantee that another (and better) event won’t occur at the same time as yours. There is no guarantee that what you offer or feature will be well received. There is no guarantee that mishaps won’t occur. Just like in Whiplash, you want to create a company that people are clamoring to join and feel a sense of pride being part of. You want to have an organization where expectations are high and the work ethic is strong. As extreme as Simmons’s character was, he was the reason most students wanted to join the conservatory. And like any invite to a party, a primary concern is who is hosting the event and who else it attracts (and this sometimes surpasses the interest in why the party is even happening). America’s dynamism depends on people willing to challenge themselves and inspire others around them. This is why my favorite line from Simmon’s character is: “There are no two words in the English language more harmful than ‘good job.’”