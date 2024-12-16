This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

“Hey, can you cut that two-hour conference presentation down to a two-minute video for LinkedIn?”

Two years ago, that request would have sent someone deep into video editing software, scrubbing through footage, setting careful cut points, and wrestling with export settings. Now you can simply tell an AI bot what you want and watch it begin to assemble your video.

Eddie AI is the first tool I’ve tried that effectively lets anyone edit a video with natural language. Explain what you want in your own words—whether you’re cutting together highlights for social media or a rough draft of a video edit to share with colleagues. It’s free for now, with pricing to follow in 2025.