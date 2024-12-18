Fast company logo
There’s lots of talk about burnout and revenge quitting, but workers won’t likely be leaving in droves come January 1, say experts.

Most employees want to quit in 2025, but there might not be another Great Resignation

[Source Illustration: Getty Images]

BY Jared Lindzon5 minute read

Americans are feeling stuck in their careers and eager to switch employers, but don’t expect another Great Resignation in 2025.

According to Glassdoor’s 2025 Worklife Trends report, nearly two-thirds of professionals report concerns of career stagnation, including 73% of tech workers. Despite widespread career angst, however, quit rates are way down from their Great Resignation peak, and even below pre-pandemic norms, due to softer labor market conditions. 

“The desire to quit is there, but the opportunities aren’t,” explains Glassdoor lead economist Daniel Zhao. “That pressure is boiling underneath the surface, and if there comes an opportunity to relieve that pressure—because the job market heats up, and people find opportunities to quit—then that pent up pressure will be released.”

Though the report suggests “a wave of revenge quitting is on the horizon,” Zhao says we’re not likely to see another Great Resignation—or anything close to it—in 2025.

