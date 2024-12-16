Feedback that fuels growth: How to give criticism without resistance

BY Jonathan Brierre4 minute read

Many years ago, I had a manager tell me I was doing “a sh*t job” and that I needed to do better to stay employed. I was a new salesman then and was still getting a grasp on things. With that said, her feedback didn’t ever sit well with me—and it didn’t provoke any change either, except to induce generalized anxiety being around her.

According to Gallup research, “only 26% of employees strongly agree that the feedback they get helps them do better work.” In my years of leading various teams and projects, it’s clear that feedback is only as effective as the recipient’s willingness to engage with it. For us to ensure this willingness to engage, it is paramount that we reflect on how we deliver such feedback. In this article, I will share the psychology of feedback reception and a simple framework for constructing well-received feedback. WHY DO PEOPLE RESIST FEEDBACK?

Critical feedback can often trigger a fight-or-flight response in the recipient’s mind, generating a sense of defensiveness and being closed off to the conversation. When we hear feedback in this state of mind, it’s easy for us to shut down, deflect and generally dismiss it—I know I’ve done this plenty of times in the past. This reaction typically stems from a fear of judgment, self-esteem issues or general mistrust in the feedback giver’s intentions. Additionally, emotional triggers can play a crucial role in how feedback is received. Harsh language and critical tones can breed shame or resentment. We undoubtedly want to avoid this as much as possible. To do so, we should adopt an empathetic and compassionate approach. By focusing on giving feedback with care—and within the CARE framework—we can reframe these crucial conversations as opportunities for collaboration rather than criticism.

CARE: A NEW FRAMEWORK FOR FEEDBACK As an engineer, I’ve found that a systematic and conscientious approach to anything leads to reproducible results. So I’ve developed the CARE framework to help you stay structured and empathetic with your feedback. Focusing on Context, Action, Respect and Encouragement will allow you to foster greater collaboration and growth in your teams and relationships. 1. Context

When you want to deliver feedback to someone, you need to avoid being too forthcoming at the start to avoid triggering resistance. Correctly providing context can show that this conversation is thoughtfully based on observable behaviors or results, not assumptions. For example, let’s say you have critical feedback to give regarding a colleague’s presentation. Your instinct might be to simply say, “Your presentation was unclear.” But delivering this statement could easily trigger defensiveness, so you instead could say something like, “In our team meeting, I noticed some confusion in the audience during your presentation.” By grounding your feedback in a specific moment, you remove ambiguity and create a foundation for a positive dialogue 2. Action

To truly be impactful with your feedback, you must communicate clear steps to improve. You’ll want to consider the desired outcomes and provide actionable steps to achieve them. For example, aim to avoid vague, blanket statements like, “You need to do better next time.” Instead, try to convey tangible suggestions that the person can run with and implement. When you say, “Next time, consider starting your presentation by summarizing the key points to ensure everyone is following along,” you clarify expectations while empowering the recipient to make meaningful changes. 3. Respect

When delivering feedback, it’s easy to come off as condescending and dismissive. For your input to land, you must aim to avoid this to build trust and collaboration. Respect is the cornerstone of effective feedback! Continuing the presentation example, you could say, “I know how much time and energy you put into preparing for the presentation. I thought you did a great job, but there is also some room for improvement. In particular, let’s work on making your key points stand out more clearly.” Remember, you do not want to criticize or demean the person, and you should also be mindful of your tone and body language. Sometimes, this may mean delaying the delivery of feedback to avoid saying things you don’t mean in the heat of an intense moment. Feedback is best delivered when emotions are neutral and the recipient can listen clearly. Asking something like, “Would now be a good time to discuss some feedback I have for you?” is a great way to create a respectful atmosphere.

Overall, respectful feedback shows that you value a person’s energy and contributions, which reduces defensiveness and encourages openness. 4. Encouragement Lastly, highlighting the team member’s strengths and expressing confidence in their ability for growth is a great way to end a feedback session. In doing so, you create a safe and supportive space between you and the team member, increasing the likelihood of them embracing the feedback as an opportunity for development.