True AI agents are agentic AI, not just dressed-up RAG

AI agents are all the rage. Companies are eager to put them to work, and providers are racing to capitalize on the demand. But as often happens, the market’s enthusiasm is outpacing its understanding.

The buzzword of the day, “AI agent,” is being applied to everything from autonomous systems capable of independent decisions and actions to glorified FAQ bots. The resulting confusion makes it easy for companies seeking the former to end up with the latter, obscuring the full potential of the space. To be clear: True AI agents are built on agentic AI. Here’s what that means—and why it matters. TALK VS. ACTION

Many of today’s so-called agents are built on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), an AI technology undergoing a surge in adoption. As an extension of generative AI, RAG enhances chatbot responses by pulling from external sources beyond its large language model. It’s cost-effective and easy to tailor for specific use cases. But RAG is limited to answering questions. The next step is still up to the user. By comparison, agentic AI is designed to make decisions and take action. Connected by APIs, these agents can plan multi-step processes, troubleshoot problems, and implement solutions. They also reflect your voice and brand for a more human-centered experience.

Consider a password reset: A RAG-based agent gives instructions. Agentic AI verifies your identity and completes the process, actually resolving the issue. Extend that autonomy across use cases such as travel planning or supplier negotiations, and the full impact of agentic AI comes into focus. After all, who would you rather hire: an employee who’s all talk or one who gets things done? FROM RAGS TO RICHES

RAG-based agents work well for simpler needs. If you only need a chatbot for FAQs, RAG provides knowledge-on-demand using your documentation—something a general-purpose LLM might struggle to do. More complex businesses require higher-functioning agents. To troubleshoot an issue with a SaaS system and provide suggestions, the agent must work through more complex chains of reasoning—something that could leave a RAG agent lost. A fintech agent, for example, must be able to perform sophisticated calculations based on real-time market data. An agent’s ability to tackle these tasks directly impacts resolution rates—a key metric for customer service.

WHY AGENTIC AI IS HARD—AND POWERFUL Many agents rely on RAG because it’s simpler to build: Connect knowledge sources, do prompt engineering, and set up batch processes. Agentic AI, on the other hand, requires more sophisticated reasoning, decision-making, and planning capabilities. The system must be able to say: “Here’s the problem I’m trying to solve. Do I have enough input to solve it, or do I need to ask the user follow-up questions? What’s the best course of action? How should I communicate what I’ve learned to the user? Which integrations and APIs do I need to hit to carry out the solution? How will I know that it’s worked?” Over time, an agentic AI system’s capacity for reflection enables self-learning for continuous improvement—what AI researchers call “reinforcement learning.” As it reviews its own past conversations, the system can make suggestions for policy updates based on the types of problems users have had and the types of solutions that it has provided. More than just giving better answers for specific cases, the agent can help prevent those cases from arising in the first place.

All these problems, from reasoning to API integrations to reinforcement learning, are hard to solve in terms of both theoretical AI research and practical engineering. That’s one reason so many companies settle for RAG. THE RAG AGENT FAKE-OUT Some providers acknowledge the impact of autonomous agents. However, due to the complexities involved in developing agentic AI, they often resort to a RAG-based approximation reliant on hardcoded workflows, which comes with clear limitations.

For each type of case, a professional services team will need to study the existing human-based workflow, review historical data, learn the relevant policies, build and test the code, perform the needed integrations, and so on. That’s a costly and time-consuming project that must be repeated for each workflow to be automated, ultimately leading to low-margin businesses and poorer experiences. Agentic AI can do all that by itself. After intuiting the company’s policies and workflows from historical data, it can figure out the best way to apply them to each customer’s issue and carry out the actions needed for resolution. Instead of a finite set of costly automations, the agent can handle a literally unlimited variety of customer issues without additional configuration. WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE SAYING ‘YES’ TO AGENTIC AI

Agentic AI can transform your business—but it’s not a casual decision. Leaders should weigh these challenges and opportunities: It’s Not Cheap (At First) Building agentic AI requires advanced infrastructure, integrations, and tailored training data. While the upfront cost is higher, the long-term ROI can make it worth the investment.

Can Your Systems Keep Up? Agentic AI needs APIs and system access to function effectively. Legacy systems might require upgrades to unlock its potential. Data: Your Biggest Asset—And Risk

Agentic AI relies on sensitive customer data, so privacy and security must be top priorities. Strong encryption and adherence to regulations such as GDPR and CCPA are critical. You’ll Need The Right Crew Agentic AI isn’t “set it and forget it.” Maintaining and optimizing it requires AI specialists or reliable partnerships.

Change Is Hard—But Necessary Adopting agentic AI often means shifting roles and processes. Clear communication and training can help teams embrace the change. THE FORK IN THE ROAD