The ‘cold’ December full moon, the last one of 2024, coincides with a rare lunar standstill: Here’s the best time to see it

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

Life is full of beginnings and endings.

As we wind down 2024, the end of the year still has some special moments in store. Be sure to look up at the night sky this weekend to catch the final full moon of the year, which is also dubbed the “cold moon” by the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This majestic celestial display is 18.6 years in the making as the moon is at its extreme points in orbit. Let’s break it down and look at the peak viewing time: Why is the December full moon “cold”? Historically, the phases of the moon were used to track the seasons. The names of the full moons were first recorded in the Maine Farmer’s Almanac in the 1930s. The monikers were partly inspired by the Native American and colonial-American cultures. Each moon has multiple names. December’s full moon is best known as the cold moon. As NASA points out, this Mohawk name helps describe the chilly temperature of winter. It also goes by “frost moon” or the “winter moon.” Old European names include the “Moon before Yule” and the “oak moon.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

What makes this full moon so special? The cold moon coincides with a major lunar standstill. This means that when the satellite rises in the east and sets in the west, it will be at its most northerly or most southerly positions. Both the moon’s orbit and the Earth’s axis of rotation are tilted, making this possible. Over an 18.6-year cycle, the moon’s orbit wobbles, which shifts the rise and setting points across the horizon. During the past three years of this movement, the moon appears to pause, creating the standstill. What is the best way to see the December cold moon? According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the cold moon will shine brightest on Sunday, December 15, at 4:02 a.m. ET.