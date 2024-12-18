The world’s strongest crane can lift 5 airplanes. And now it’s fully electric

BY Jesus Diaz7 minute read

The Mammoet SK6,000 crane, the world’s strongest land-based crane, is now fully electric. According to the Dutch manufacturer, the new crane offers zero-emission capability and reduced noise pollution, plus it enhances project safety and cleanliness by utilizing grid power, batteries, or hydrogen generators—all while still being able to lift 3,000 tons (the equivalent of five fully loaded Airbus 380 passenger airplanes) up to 650 feet, just like its fossil fuel counterpart.

The massive crane is also the latest example of a long trend of heavy mechanical beasts that are getting electrified. But these traditionally polluting industries are not necessarily doing it out of love for their workers, fear of Greta Thunberg’s rage, or to save nature. For these companies, there’s a better reason than all that: mo-mo-money. They save on fuel (as electricity can be free or much cheaper than fossil fuels), maintenance costs (because electric motors are easier to keep up and running and have less failure rates), and can do things faster (because those motors offer more torque than their diesel counterparts). And that’s not bad at all, given the clear benefit of decarbonization for all of humanity. [Image: Mammoet] The SK6,000 operates directly from grid power, supported by medium-voltage networks commonly available in heavy industry and port shore power connections. For remote sites, or those with unstable power supply, it relies on two battery boxes delivering a combined 1,200 kWh, roughly the equivalent to the power consumption of an average U.S. household over 40 days. Hydrogen generators—which transform that element into electricity using fuel cells that produce electricity and water vapor—are another option that enables the SK6,000 to function even without significant infrastructure. In a press release, the company says that electrifying the SK6,000 also enhances the crane’s operational flexibility. The battery packs come in standard 20-foot shipping container formats, which Mammoet says are easy to transport anywhere using existing infrastructure. Testing showed minimal impact on site operations, with the connection process completed during a single day shift while reconfiguring test weights. Niek Bezuijen, global sustainability adviser, points out that “electrification isn’t a matter for the future of heavy lifting—it is needed now,” adding that this innovation allows customers to “lead on safety, efficiency, sustainability, and cost.”

[Image: Mammoet] The heavy industry shift to electrification Other giant machinery is also undergoing electrification. Australian mining corporation Fortescue Metals Group introduced the Liebherr R 9400 E a year ago. The 400-ton electric excavator operates entirely on renewable energy. It’s connected to a dedicated on-site solar power plant that basically delivers free energy to the excavator through a 1.24-mile high-voltage cable. The move is not only about saving money on fuel: According to Fortescue, the excavator’s electric motors are exceptionally efficient and offer greater power than diesel-powered engines, which translates into more production. The mining giant claims that the R 9400 E set a record during its initial three-month test period of partial capacity operation, removing 1 million tons of material on-site. The test success led the company to order two more units last April; it plans to replace its entire fleet of diesel excavators, eliminating 25 million gallons of diesel consumption annually, the equivalent of removing 250,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. It also offers more operational time and is more reliable, so the total cost of ownership is a fraction of its internal-combustion counterpart. This follows Fortescue’s broader electrification efforts, which have extended to its fleet of haul trucks and other heavy machinery. The Liebherr T 264 battery-electric truck, with a 240-ton capacity, and the PR 776 electric mining dozer are among 475 emissions-free machines planned under a $2.8 billion partnership with Liebherr. “These electric trucks are more reliable and productive than diesel trucks and feature rapid charging technology adapted from Formula E,” says Andrew Forrest, Fortescue’s executive chairman, noting that the transition will save the company $300 million to $400 million annually in fuel costs for the trucks alone.

Fortescue is just one of many mining companies embracing electrification as a practical and economical solution to expensive and polluting fossil fuel. Electrifying mobile fleets in the global iron ore industry could add 20 to 30 terawatt-hours of electricity demand, according to a McKinsey report. To satisfy this demand, companies like Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Liebherr are introducing battery and hydrogen fuel cell-powered equipment, like Caterpillar’s 793 battery-electric truck and Komatsu’s hydrogen fuel cell-powered 930E mining truck. And the technology is not limited to open mines. In underground mining, Caterpillar’s R1700 XE battery-electric loader improves air quality and reduces ventilation costs. [Image: Mammoet] Broad industry adoption Operational efficiency and cost savings drive these investments. McKinsey’s report says that electrified equipment reduces energy costs by up to 70% and maintenance costs by 30%. Electric motors also offer greater productivity because they provide instant torque. This means they can deliver full twisting power right away, unlike a diesel engine that builds up torque gradually.

The result is that machines can lift things faster—and with greater precision—and vehicles can go up or down ramps with steeper angles with ease. This also allows engineers to design shorter ramps, thus cutting the travel time between mine levels. By reducing the time needed for each operation and allowing for more efficient movement, companies can boost output significantly while lowering overall operational costs. Industries beyond mining are also adopting electrification to enhance sustainability and cost-efficiency. In construction, JCB’s hydrogen-powered 220X excavator offers zero-emission operation without compromising power and performance, while Caterpillar’s D11 XE dozer leverages an electric drive system for heavy-duty tasks. SANY’s hydrogen fuel cell construction trucks achieve more than 500 kilometers of range with zero tailpipe emissions. And in agriculture, HEVI Corp.’s all-electric heavy equipment reduces operational noise and emissions, making it suitable for urban and rural applications. Process heating in industrial manufacturing—a major energy consumer—is shifting to electric boilers and heat pumps powered by renewable energy, slashing fuel costs while cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The shipping and steel manufacturing industries are also embracing electrification, according to an IBM report.

[Image: Mammoet] It’ll be okay But it’s not all wine and roses for the electrification of heavy industries. Challenges include the high up-front costs of new or modified vehicles, along with the corresponding infrastructure like solar power plants or industrial hydrogen cells, plus the current technological limitations of batteries. The former can be offset by the savings on fossil fuels, higher productivity, longer operation times, and lower cost of ownership. But the batteries can be challenging. Modern battery technologies, like ABB’s eMine FastCharge system, address some of these issues by minimizing downtime. The main problem with batteries is in their manufacturing costs. While the price of lithium-ion batteries dropped 82% in the past decade, fluctuating prices of critical minerals like lithium present risks for mine electrification projects, according to a report by research group State of Play. China’s dominance in the supply chain for key battery materials like lithium and cobalt, plus its manufacturing capabilities, represents a significant risk for the electrification of these industries and the world as a whole. China controls 60% of the world’s lithium extraction, 77% of the manufacturing of battery cells, and 60% of the manufacturing of their components.

In Congo, where 70% of the world’s cobalt is extracted, Chinese companies control 80% of the production. Beijing can, at any time, cut access to these key elements. In fact, it is already preparing to do exactly that. To signal its power—which the country has cultivated over the past few decades by investing heavily in developing countries that control the mining of crucial materials—China recently banned the export of antimony and other key elements following the U.S. ban on high-bandwidth memory to the Asian country. The price of antimony immediately surged 40%. As Andrew Barron—professor of low-carbon energy and environment at the University of Swansea and holder of the Charles W. Duncan Jr. Foundation’s chemistry chair at Rice University—told me in a video interview, “China has already won the war of materials.” Its virtual monopoly on lithium and rare earth materials opens a path to the collapse of these industries and the economy in a few decades. Barron, an engineer and inventor who received the World Materials Award for his method of making the mass production of solar panels cheaper, says China has essentially monopolized the production of batteries and all the materials necessary for electronics and renewable energies. He says it’s crucial for the West to break from these monopolies so the electrification of heavy industries can continue over the long run.