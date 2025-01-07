For $20, this company will cure your guilt about recycling

BY Elizabeth Segran7 minute read

At the end of this year, you will have created an estimated 1,788 pounds of waste. That’s piles of clothing, old electronics, toys, packaging materials, and more.

The vast majority of your trash—61.8%, according to the Environmental Protection Agency—will end up clogging a landfill or being incinerated, spewing carbon into the atmosphere. Part of the problem is that our government does not have the infrastructure to recycle many items. [Photo: Trashie] But in the midst of these dire statistics, there’s a glimmer of hope. A startup called Trashie is on a mission to help you recycle a lot more of your waste. Launched a year ago, the company sells “Take Back Bags” for $20, which you can fill with 15 pounds of unwanted clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, and linens in any condition. (This includes items that can’t be donated, like old underwear and socks.) Trashie will painstakingly go through each item, deciding the best way to prolong its life, whether that’s recycling it into something new or sending it to someone who will actually use it. In exchange, you’ll get the equivalent of $30 in vouchers to be redeemed at dozens of brands, from Nike to Uber Eats to Grove Collaborative. [Photo: Trashie] According to Kristy Caylor, Trashie’s founder, the business model works because it provides incentives to all parties involved: Customers get rewarded for sending in waste, brands see this as a marketing opportunity, and Trashie generates revenue. In a single year, Trashie has been remarkably successful, thanks in part to $13 million in venture capital funding to fuel its growth. It has sold more than 600,000 Take Back Bags across all 50 states, collecting more than 8 million items and diverting 4 million pounds from landfills. The company, which now has 28 employees, recently launched a “Tech Take Back Box” to collect everything from laptops to phone cards. It expects to collect at least 2 million pounds of e-waste this upcoming year, and even more textiles.

[Photo: Trashie] Mountains of Waste So what does it take to divert 4 million pounds of trash from a landfill? It starts with a massive Texas warehouse, which receives the Take Back Bags people send in. An army of 400 workers at its recycling facility goes through these bags, separating items into different categories, which will go down different waste streams. Caylor says it’s crucial to have experts on hand who are able to identify exactly where each item should go. “Everything is sorted and graded to a very high level of specificity,” she says. “This means we can really match those products to the right market.” [Photo: Trashie] Next, Trashie sends piles of waste to industrial facilities that will make the best use of them. Clothing and shoes that are still in usable condition are cleaned and delivered to people who need them. Winter coats might get delivered to Eastern Europe, for example, while T-shirts might go to Southeast Asia. According to Planet Aid, 70% of the world’s population wears used clothing exclusively. “If you get the right things to the right market, it’s a good solution,” Caylor says. It’s worth noting that millions of pounds of donated clothing is shipped from America to places like Ghana and Chile. This is what happens to the items in the donation bins found on street corners and outside grocery stores. The products in those bins are bundled en masse, then shipped overseas. But because many of the garments are not usable, they end up simply adding to the waste problem of the country receiving them. There are now mountains of trash in the Chilean desert that are visible from space.

“We’re really exporting our trash problem,” Caylor says, noting that part of the problem is that nobody is sorting through those items before they’re shipped out. She’s trying to avoid this pitfall at Trashie by ensuring that each item is carefully examined, and only high-quality, usable clothing gets shipped. About 45% remains domestic, 30% is exported for reuse, and 20% is broken down for recycling. But there are also many items that are simply beyond repair. These are destined for industrial recycling facilities. Items that are 98% or more cotton can be sent to fabric-to-fabric recyclers to be transformed back into garments. Other fabrics, which are more complex, might be downcycled (or recycled into something that is of lower quality) such as rags or insulation. But 95% of products sent into Trashie are diverted from a landfill. [Photo: Trashie] A Business Model That Works Creating a viable business out of buying trash takes ingenuity. But Caylor has had many years to think about it; she has been trying to build a circular business for more than a decade.

In that time, various brands have introduced take-back programs. For example, North Face and Universal Standard take back clothes from any brand in exchange for a discount. Madewell and Levi’s take back denim, while Rothy’s takes back customers’ old Rothy’s shoes in exchange for a discount. But these one-off programs aren’t large enough to have an impact. “Having been in this conversation for so long, it’s clear that customers don’t do these kinds of programs at scale,” Caylor says. “It’s a lot of work to bring one pair of shoes or a pair of jeans into a store.” Caylor believed that to have an impact, Trashie needed to create a system that was both fun and easy for people to use. After the customer fills up the bag with many things around the house that fit the brand’s criteria, they simply download a free mailing label and ship it off. Many people see this alone as a valuable service, akin to junk removal. Others are drawn to the rewards program. Each bag sent in translates into “TrashieCash,” which is equivalent to $30 from brands. But if you peruse the Trashie website or app, there are many other deals you can get from partner brands. “A big segment of our customers are really attracted to the financial incentive,” she says. “To get the mass market on board, we can’t just be speaking to the sustainability evangelists. We need to speak to the average consumer who has a thrift mentality.”

The brands are also interested in this reward program because it can be a valuable way to gain new customers. In many ways, Trashie is just another marketing program that brands can pay to plug themselves into. Caylor says this is important, noting that she’s seen many companies’ commitments to sustainability decline in recent years. “Many aren’t willing to spend money on sustainable initiatives,” she says. “But our program looks like many other marketing programs they’re familiar with, which allows them to work it into their financial model.” Right now, most of Trashie’s revenue comes from brand partnerships, though a small percentage comes from recycling materials. “The revenue we generate depends on what we collect and what market we can sell it into,” Caylor says. “But combining revenue from brands with revenue from the actual material is a powerful economic engine.” [Photo: Trashie] More To Come One year in, Trashie’s model seems to be working. But Caylor believes there’s a lot more that the company can do to grow. For one thing, it can launch clothing take-back programs on behalf of other brands. It’s already doing this with Marine Layer: Customers can buy a Marine Layer take-back bag for $20, and when they mail it off, they can get a $40 Marine Layer gift card. It’s a way for brands to emphasize their commitment to sustainability while also deepening customer loyalty.