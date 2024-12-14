Coastal populations are booming, accelerating human and environmental risks

BY The Conversation3 minute read

Coastal populations are expanding quickly around the world. The rise is evident in burgeoning waterfront cities and in the increasing damage from powerful storms and rising sea levels. Yet, reliable, detailed data on the scale of that population change has been hard to pin down, until now.

We found that over 2 billion of those people—29% of the total global population —lived within 50 kilometers (31 miles) of shore in 2018, based on Oak Ridge Laboratory’s publicly available dataset. About half of those inhabitants, over 1 billion people, or about 15% of the global population, lived within 10 kilometers of the water. If you picture a globe, that means 15% of the world’s population was living on 4% of the Earth’s entire inhabitable landmass. People are drawn to coastal areas for many reasons. Coastal cities are often economic hubs, meaning job opportunities, access to trade, and exposure to bustling communities. These areas also offer access to nature, including fisheries and recreation.

Coastal ecosystems, including fragile mangroves, wetlands, and coral reefs, are also sensitive to the expanding coastal populations and to the infrastructure and pollution accompanying human settlement. Despite the importance of understanding these population patterns in coastal regions, trying to get a global picture of the growth has been hazy at best. The LandScan Global project at Oak Ridge National Laboratory is changing that by starting to allow public access to annual high-resolution population data. We can used that data to estimate the magnitude and growth patterns of coastal populations on an annual basis. Where coastal populations are booming Coastal growth is happening across the globe, but we found the strongest growth patterns on two continents: Asia and Africa.

Currently, Asia has four of the five most populated countries: China, India, Indonesia, and Pakistan. It also has 60% of the Earth’s coastal population. In comparison, Africa has about 12%, Europe has 11%, North America has 9%, and South America has 7%. But Africa has the fastest-growing population. Between 2000 and 2018, Africa’s coastal population grew 61%, with 58 million more people living within 10 kilometers of the oceans. Asia added 125 million more inhabitants within 10 kilometers of the coast—a more modest 25% increase. Collectively, about 78% of the coastal growth was on those two continents.