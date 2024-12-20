Job search 2025: Video résumés, social media and AI

BY Jasmine Escalera3 minute read

The 2025 job search will likely look drastically different from searches in the past, driven by the ever-evolving role of technology in the professional world. What was once centered around printed paper résumés is now a complex process that involves AI, virtual networking, and professional branding through social media.

As we transition into the new year, it’s clear that technology will play a central role, enabling job seekers to discover new ways to stand out and connect with companies that align with their core values. Below are four trends we can expect to see grow–or emerge–in the coming year. The rise of video résumés Video technology has become an essential tool for communication in the workplace, from daily team meetings to virtual happy hours. The job search is starting to experience a similar transformation, with video résumés gaining traction and likely to see wider adoption in 2025. By creating an engaging video résumé, job seekers can showcase not just their experience but also their personality, communication skills, and creativity, making a memorable impression sure to capture a hiring manager’s attention. Adapting to video résumés can help job seekers stand out in a competitive market. Video résumés should include an introduction and a brief overview of how your experience, skills, and qualifications align with the role. While jumping into a video may feel intimidating at first, it’s a great way to show adaptability to the growing professional landscape.

Showcasing expertise and experience on social media Social media has become a key driver of professional branding. LinkedIn, in particular, has become the premier online space for creating dynamic professional brands and online content that act as a digital résumé or portfolio for job seekers. With short-form videos showing up more on LinkedIn, job seekers have a new opportunity to present themselves as thought leaders, industry experts, and desirable candidates through engaging video content–not just static posts. By leveraging social media platforms like LinkedIn, job seekers can build an online presence that reflects their professional identity. While posting valuable content is already a job search tip, in 2025, it will become essential for connecting with industry experts, peers, and opportunities worldwide. Building a strong, polished social media presence incorporating video can maximize how effectively any job seeker stands out in the new year’s job market. AI’s impact on the job search In 2025, AI’s role in recruitment will continue to grow, influencing how candidates are screened and selected. According to Zety, 58% of HR professionals believe it’s ethical for candidates to use AI during their job search and 38% are more likely to interview applicants who do so. New AI tools will streamline recruitment processes, likely changing how job seekers apply for roles and showcase their experiences. AI is expected to make it easier and faster to evaluate candidates not only on specific skillsets and experience but also on personality traits and other criteria that ensure both company and cultural fit.

As AI automates basic work-related tasks, different skills may be prioritized in 2025 to enhance the effectiveness of these tools across various roles and industries. Skills that complement AI, like creativity, flexibility, and emotional intelligence, will step to the forefront. Skills-based hiring takes the lead In 2024, we saw major developments as companies focused more on skills-based hiring over more traditional qualifications, like college degrees. This shift has opened new career opportunities for job seekers in 2025 and beyond, enabling professionals to pivot into roles that may have been inaccessible previously. Skills-based hiring is reshaping the professional landscape, allowing job seekers to transition into fields and positions based on their transferable skills. For applicants, this means focusing on both technical and soft skills to ensure they stay competitive in the 2025 job market. Data from Zety’s Recruitment Preferences Report shows that 39% of recruiters focus on skills when first evaluating a résumé with technical (38%) and soft skills (26%) being the two most important factors considered during the interview process. With this approach, companies can prioritize candidates over credentials, while job seekers remain competitive by upskilling through online courses, certifications, and hands-on experience rather than relying on additional degrees that may be financially burdensome. Skills-based hiring allows both job seekers and companies to find a better fit for specific roles, ultimately boosting productivity, innovation, and diversity.