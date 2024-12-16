‘They might forego the cost of food or the cost of medicine.’ Americans are spending too much on energy bills

Heating bills can get expensive, especially in poorly insulated homes with inefficient heating systems, drafty windows and doors, and little insulation.

And the burden is often greatest for people who are the most financially vulnerable.

Roxana Ayala of the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy says many Americans are spending far more than that. “A high energy burden is when a household is spending more than 6% of their income on energy bills,” she says.

In recent research, her group found that about a quarter of low-income households in the U.S. spend more than 15% of their income on energy bills.