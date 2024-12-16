Fast company logo
Next year’s special stamps include a handful of artistic options.

Betty White, Keith Haring, and cute animals: These are USPS’s 2025 stamp designs

[Photo: USPS]

BY Hunter Schwarz1 minute read

If you’ve been waiting for a Betty White postage stamp, 2025 is your year. The U.S. Postal Service has announced its first slate of new stamps for the new year, including one showing a digital illustration of the late Golden Girls actress by Dale Stephanos, plus the latest Love and Flag stamps.

[Photo: USPS]

“This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts,” USPS stamp services director Lisa Bobb-Semple said in a statement.

An untitled 1985 work by Keith Haring showing two figures with a heart will be next year’s Love stamp, a tradition that will be in its 52nd year. The artwork is perfect for a stamp that needs to be able to be used not just for Valentine’s Day, but beyond.

[Photo: USPS]

“The non-specificity of the figures allows a variety of people to see themselves in this stamp,” USPS art director Antonio Alcalá said in a statement. “Partners getting married, celebrating an anniversary, siblings sending each other a heartfelt greeting, or even party planners setting a positive tone for their event.”

Next year’s Flag stamp follows a 2023 design that read “Freedom” and gave me post-9/11 “these colors don’t run” vibes. The new stamp uses a photo of the U.S. flag by Doug Haigh and “United States of America” written out in a thin, sans-serif font. Other new stamps that are part of long-running series coming out next year include a stamp of musician Allen Toussaint for USPS’ Black Heritage series, and a stamp of snake for lunar new year. Designer Camille Chew made a 3D paper snake mask embellished with acrylic paint for the design.

[Photo: USPS]

The Appalachian Trail is getting its own pane of 15 stamps with photos of the nearly 2,200-mile trail from every state it runs through, and the “American Vistas” stamps are two stamps based on screen prints by the Los Angeles design studio DKNG Studios showing a mountain and beach scene.

This story was originally published on Yello, a newsletter about design and politics from Hunter Schwarz.

