Betty White, Keith Haring, and cute animals: These are USPS’s 2025 stamp designs

If you’ve been waiting for a Betty White postage stamp, 2025 is your year. The U.S. Postal Service has announced its first slate of new stamps for the new year, including one showing a digital illustration of the late Golden Girls actress by Dale Stephanos, plus the latest Love and Flag stamps.

[Photo: USPS]

“This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts,” USPS stamp services director Lisa Bobb-Semple said in a statement.

An untitled 1985 work by Keith Haring showing two figures with a heart will be next year’s Love stamp, a tradition that will be in its 52nd year. The artwork is perfect for a stamp that needs to be able to be used not just for Valentine’s Day, but beyond.

[Photo: USPS]

“The non-specificity of the figures allows a variety of people to see themselves in this stamp,” USPS art director Antonio Alcalá said in a statement. “Partners getting married, celebrating an anniversary, siblings sending each other a heartfelt greeting, or even party planners setting a positive tone for their event.”