Betty White, Keith Haring, and cute animals: These are USPS’s 2025 stamp designs

If you’ve been waiting for a Betty White postage stamp, 2025 is your year. The U.S. Postal Service has announced its first slate of new stamps for the new year, including one showing a digital illustration of the late Golden Girls actress by Dale Stephanos, plus the latest Love and Flag stamps.
“This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts,” USPS stamp services director Lisa Bobb-Semple said in a statement.
An untitled 1985 work by Keith Haring showing two figures with a heart will be next year’s Love stamp, a tradition that will be in its 52nd year. The artwork is perfect for a stamp that needs to be able to be used not just for Valentine’s Day, but beyond.
“The non-specificity of the figures allows a variety of people to see themselves in this stamp,” USPS art director Antonio Alcalá said in a statement. “Partners getting married, celebrating an anniversary, siblings sending each other a heartfelt greeting, or even party planners setting a positive tone for their event.”
Next year’s Flag stamp follows a 2023 design that read “Freedom” and gave me post-9/11 “these colors don’t run” vibes. The new stamp uses a photo of the U.S. flag by Doug Haigh and “United States of America” written out in a thin, sans-serif font. Other new stamps that are part of long-running series coming out next year include a stamp of musician Allen Toussaint for USPS’ Black Heritage series, and a stamp of snake for lunar new year. Designer Camille Chew made a 3D paper snake mask embellished with acrylic paint for the design.
The Appalachian Trail is getting its own pane of 15 stamps with photos of the nearly 2,200-mile trail from every state it runs through, and the “American Vistas” stamps are two stamps based on screen prints by the Los Angeles design studio DKNG Studios showing a mountain and beach scene.
This story was originally published on Yello, a newsletter about design and politics from Hunter Schwarz.