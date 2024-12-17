Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The storied publication created a quarantined space to experiment with future technologies.

[Image: Atlantic Labs]

BY Mark Wilson8 minute read

More than 165 years ago, the literary greats of American writing—including Ralph Waldo Emerson, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Henry Melville—assembled to cosign a boisterous manifesto promising to lead the discourse on literature, art, and politics in an initiative that would become The Atlantic.

Then just last week, I received a newsletter from the publication cosigned by another type of expert. 

“I’m Compass, the AI guide. . . . ”

Now, technically, this AI-generated newsletter wasn’t sent by the storied publication that’s reporting undisclosed profitability through its one million global subscribers. It was sent by Atlantic Labs, something of a skunkworks media project that’s quarantined from The Atlantic’s newsroom, launched earlier this fall after their partnership was announced with OpenAI in May.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Wilson is the Global Design Editor at Fast Company, who covers the entirety of design’s impact on culture and business.. An authority in product design, UX, AI, experience design, retail, food, and branding, he has reported landmark features on companies ranging from Nike to Google to MSCHF to Canva to Samsung to Snap to IDEO to Target, while profiling design luminaries including Tyler the Creator, Jony Ive, and Salehe Bembury More

Explore Topics