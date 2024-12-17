An innovation corridor emerges in Detroit: Visionaries welcome

Historically, Detroit has been synonymous with the automotive industry, but today the city is undergoing a place-based and innovation-led revitalization. Since 2009, Dan Gilbert has invested billions into downtown development and placemaking, made philanthropic commitments to Detroit’s neighborhoods, and used strategic funding to launch unicorn-status ventures like StockX. These contributions are now being multiplied by visionary leaders, collectively acting as a catalyst for an emerging knowledge economy in Detroit.

Detroit’s transformation from an automotive powerhouse to a burgeoning hub of innovation is a testament to the power of collaboration. By bringing together public partners, academia, private institutions, entrepreneurs, and companies representing a diverse range of industries, Detroit is paving the way for a knowledge economy that not only attracts outside investment and talent but also cultivates an environment for retaining Michigan graduates by offering exciting career opportunities in STEM.

At the heart of this evolution is the Detroit Innovation Corridor, a dense four-mile stretch from Corktown to New Center. Home to a significant and expanding presence of startups, and leading R1 universities like Wayne State University, Michigan State University, and the University of Michigan, along with major healthcare institutions like Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, the corridor is a hotbed of creativity and innovation. Strategic investments from key players such as Henry Ford Health, Ford Motor Company, and Karmanos Cancer Center underscore the shared commitment to Detroit’s future.

Central to this transformation are Bedrock’s plans for creating a medical technology district on its downtown Gratiot site. In collaboration with global precision health leader BAMF Health, and long-standing Michigan pillars Ferris State University and Wayne State University, Bedrock aims to develop the first-of-its-kind Life Science Innovation Building on the site that promises to elevate Detroit as the destination for advanced technology, personalized medicine, and life sciences. Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ) and TechTown jointly plan to support minority entrepreneurs, nurture life science startups, and provide essential wet lab facilities on the site.