How you can use hybrid work to keep your New Year’s resolutions

The majority of employees prefer hybrid work arrangements over fully remote and onsite, according to a Gallup Poll . Having two distinct experiences—in-office and at-home—delivers flexibility and variety, but it also provides an added benefit you might not expect: insights that could help you stick to common New Year’s resolutions .

“If you look back to pre-pandemic, we all got used to our routines,” says Frank Weishaupt, CEO of the video conferencing provider Owl Labs. “You took a job, it was at a location, you went there pretty much every day, and that set your parameters of what your life looked like.”

Today, though, routines around workplaces aren’t always set in stone, and where you work can support healthy habits or detract from them. According to Owl Labs’s 2024 State of Hybrid Work report, 84% of hybrid and remote workers say they eat healthier food when working at home versus at the office. But being at home isn’t always an advantage. The report found that 47% of full-time office workers exercise during the workday, compared to 22% of remote workers.

“The data really differs from how people do things in one place versus the other place,” says Weishaupt. “How can you get consistency in your habits and manage how things might be for you in one location versus another?”