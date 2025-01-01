4 red flags that your New Year’s resolution will fail

Are New Year’s resolutions losing their appeal? According to Drive Research , only 30% of Americans made a resolution in 2024 and of those who did, 62% felt pressured to. The lack of interest could be due to the success rate: Just 9% of Americans stick with their New Year’s resolutions .

While there are several reasons why we struggle with resolutions, the bottom line is that we haven’t addressed the conditions we need to change, says Michael Lopez, author of the forthcoming book Change: Six Science-Backed Strategies to Transform Your Brain, Body, and Behavior. “Resolutions are changes,” he says. “Just like you build a muscle, you also need to build the habit of change. It takes effort.”

Impatience can get in the way, adds Dr. Yalda Safai, a New York-based psychiatrist. “People often forget you need to plan ahead to reach a goal,” she says. “The ambition is usually there but the goal is unrealistic, and the lack of planning makes people struggle.”

Still, a new year feels like an ideal opportunity for self-improvement. But before you resolve to make a change, make sure your resolution doesn’t include one of these four red flags that could doom it—and you—to fail.