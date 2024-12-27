The 5 biggest branding flubs of 2024

BY Grace Snelling4 minute read

Building a successful brand is difficult. It requires the fine-tuned execution of a myriad of parts, which will appear in nearly as many contexts: packaging with just the right shelf appeal, a fine-tuned, scalable logo, clicky-yet-authentic copy, and visuals. Nearly every company is bound to make a mistake at some point. But this year, a few big names really messed up.

Here at Fast Company, we spend a lot of time analyzing what makes branding effective—and what makes branding genuinely bad. Here are our top 5 picks for the biggest branding flubs of the year. Jaguar’s controversial rebrand In November, the 90-year-old sports car brand Jaguar announced that it would scrap its existing branding (and car models) in favor of becoming a luxe, all-electric brand. The risky strategy seems to be a last-ditch effort to revive the struggling company, which sold 43,000 vehicles globally in 2023 compared to 179,000 in 2017. To really play up the major transformation, the company announced this shift before actually unveiling any of its new electric models. Instead, it used a series of ultra-colorful, space-inspired concept videos to convey a sense of mystery and newness. The very early response to Jaguar’s new branding was pretty entertaining, with plenty of creative ribbing directed at the company for the funky videos. But the internet, as it so often is wont to do, promptly sucked all the fun out of the initial jokes by turning to large-scale hand-wringing from armchair critics who bemoaned the rebrand’s failure on LinkedIn. Then, right wing news outlets capitalized on the news cycle by turning a rebrand into a political wedge issue by suggesting Jaguar’s weird new look is a symptom of the “woke mind virus.”

Mattel’s accidentally R-rated ‘Wicked’ Barbie boxes No one on Mattel’s PR team was dancing through life the week of November 11. That Monday, news had spread far and wide that a URL printed on the back of Mattel’s Wicked movie Barbie boxes led not to the film’s official website, but to a parody porn site of the same name. Mattel worked quickly to issue an apology, help pull the dolls from shelves, and reissue new Wicked figurines in appropriately PG boxes. Even so, Mattel was hit with a class action lawsuit regarding the dolls just a few weeks after the initial news broke. According to the South Carolina mother who filed the suit, her daughter suffered “emotional distress” after accidentally visiting the offending site. It looks like it’ll take a lot more than one short day of crisis management for Mattel to move on from this error. Bumble’s big fumble This May, the dating app Bumble pulled off a true feat when it found a way to make the concept of online dating even more exhausting than it already is. In an effort to promote new in-app features, the company launched a campaign that was meant to take a tongue-in-cheek approach to the masses of people who are fed up with “the apps.” The campaign used language like, “You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer” and imagery of a nunnery to convey the idea that women shouldn’t have to resort to loneliness because of too many bad dates.