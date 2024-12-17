How businesses can drive growth through smarter spending

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

In an ideal world, companies would have perfect control over their budgets, ensuring every cent was spent moving the company forward. Unfortunately, it’s easy for corporate spending plans to get knocked off course, in part because businesses don’t have control over how employees spend money. What’s more, companies can get bogged down by the money-management process itself due to the many disparate tools and manual steps often required.

To hone spending, organizations need innovative solutions that minimize waste and ensure money is spent on strategic business goals. During a recent podcast in partnership with FastCo Works, Pedro Franceschi, CEO of Brex, a financial technology company, broke down how businesses can effectively manage spending, including through the use of automation and by enhancing access to real-time financial information. Here are three key takeaways from the podcast. (Scroll to the bottom to listen to the entire podcast.) 1. Give employees proper fiscal authority.

A cumbersome money management process can cause businesses to miss out on potentially lucrative opportunities. Franceschi recounted a story in which a warehouse manager for a large delivery service wanted to sell ice after fielding repeated requests from customers. By the time the manager met all the company’s procurement requirements, summer had ended, and customers no longer needed ice.

Companies often hesitate to give individuals the authority to make spending decisions like these on their own. This is due in part to the fact that traditional corporate cards can be used for anything, potentially creating a spending free-for-all that doesn’t necessarily drive business results. As a result, many companies keep a tight grip on their corporate spending programs. To avoid missing opportunities, companies should consider tools that help address these challenges. For example, Brex offers corporate cards that allow users to spend against preapproved spend limits and policies. These cards empower employees to spend with confidence while staying within the limits of business strategy and operating resources. “This enables finance teams to really change how every employee makes financial decisions,” Franceschi said. “You still have the agility of a card, but without the downsides of having unwanted or unnecessary spend.” 2. AI and automations will make money management far more efficient.

Finance teams and other employees can become bogged down in the minutiae of completing expense reports: chasing down receipts, requesting approvals, and writing explanatory notes. Too often, this manual work is time-consuming.

AI is beginning to change this. For instance, when an employee uses a Brex corporate card, an AI assistant can swoop in and take care of tasks such as recording the purchase, accurately categorizing it, and adding necessary memos to detail the transaction. “The assistant handles the whole thing on the back end for you so every employee can have the same experience and not have to spend any time doing expenses,” Franceschi said. Meanwhile, the finance team will save an enormous amount of time on accounting, eliminating the drudgery of closing the books at the end of a reporting period. AI will automate the work of chasing down receipts, providing approvals, and ensuring company policy has been met. Rather than having accountants go through thousands of transactions line by line, AI will learn patterns and make predictive suggestions that can eliminate nearly all the manual work and automate accounting. “Becoming automated is a really big deal,” Franceschi said. “It cuts the overhead cost that a finance team has to spend on mundane processes that actually don’t generate value.”

3. Decision-makers need real-time information about spending.

Successful businesses plan their spending well. They know what kind of spend will deliver a strong return on their investment, and they know how to execute on those spending plans. The problem is that many companies don’t know if they are accomplishing their goals until they’ve closed out their monthly or quarterly books. As Franceschi puts it, nobody really knows if spending is being done efficiently and productively until the money is spent. For example, a marketing team that is organizing community events, purchasing advertising, arranging for travel, and conducting a range of other activities may not know what specific areas are over budget or underspent, and whether they are producing results or not, until everything is tallied. What the marketing team needs is a way to see in real time what is happening with its finances. Brex offers that window into company finances through a product called Live Budgets, which allows clients to see where they stand in relation to their budget plan as spending occurs. That constant flow of information allows employees to make informed spending decisions in real time. In turn, it gives them more insights into when to move decisively to take advantage of opportunities or course-correct and steer funds away from tactics that aren’t working.