How transparent is your company? Our index will show which companies silence workers

Corporate America has a transparency problem. According to the Deloitte Insights 2024 Global Human Capital Trends, 86% of leaders surveyed “say that the more transparent the organization is, the greater the workforce trust.” Yet the vast majority of those same leaders are doing little to foster transparency or trust within their organizations by using silencing mechanisms like forced arbitration and nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent their workers from revealing workplace toxicity from the moment they sign onboarding paperwork.
Though you may not know it, these silencing mechanisms are buried deep in your workplace contracts or other dense paperwork. Sometimes, they are sent to you by your employer in an email with an innocuous subject line that you open, unaware that by doing so you have “agreed” to give up your right to sue or even to discuss what happened to you in the event you face a toxic workplace experience, such as racial, age, or gender discrimination. Sometimes, they are offered to you in exchange for a promotion or severance or settlement.
You may not realize that you signed away your right to a jury trial or to even talk about a bad workplace experience with anyone, including coworkers, family members, or even a clergy member or therapist, until it is too late to do anything about it.
Regardless of the reason, 82% of all American workers are bound by forced arbitration, which means that they must resolve any dispute with their employer in a secret chamber where an arbitrator—typically an older, white man who has had no experience being discriminated against himself—has the power to decide whether you have a claim and how much you should be compensated for it.
Most lawyers, knowing that arbitrators typically side with the employer, are reluctant even to represent you, regardless of the merits of your case. There are no appeals and the arbitrator’s decision is final. Unlike a trial by jury, arbitration takes place in secret and your ability to call witnesses is severely limited. To say that the deck is stacked against an employee bringing an arbitration claim is an understatement.
Arbitration is not the only tool for companies to silence their workers. More than one-third of all workers are bound by NDAs, which means that they cannot warn anyone, including their colleagues, about a predator in their midst. In this way, organizations protect themselves from bad publicity and public lawsuits, at the expense of the transparency they tell researchers is so critical to “building trust” in the workplace.
Our organization, Lift Our Voices, has worked hard to give workers back their power by passing two bipartisan landmark laws in recent years that ban forced arbitration and pre-dispute NDAs for survivors of and witnesses to sexual misconduct. But much more work remains to be done, not only on the legislative front to expand these laws to cover all toxic workplace issues but also to educate workers about whether their companies are among those that are using silencing mechanisms to cover up unethical and illegal behavior.