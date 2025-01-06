How personalized, in-the-moment promotions will revolutionize retail shopping

BY FastCo Works5 minute read

After inflation prompted consumers to make deal-driven (as opposed to brand-driven) shopping decisions, consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are desperate to win back their loyalty—at the right price. Bryan Leach, CEO of Ibotta, the largest digital promotions network in North America, argues that AI is already transforming retail marketing from an annual guessing game into a real-time science of personalized offers. From smart shopping carts to digital shelf tags, new technologies are enabling brands to reach consumers at the moment of decision. In this conversation, Leach explains why the future of retail marketing lies in optimizing every transaction—and why conventional wisdom about promotions is being turned on its head.

According to Ibotta’s State of Spend 2024 report, 70% of consumers polled reported feeling pain from inflation, and more than half (53%) reported switching to lower-priced alternatives in response. What does this shift in behavior mean for CPGs?

There’s been a record increase in grocery prices the past few years for nondiscretionary items like bread, milk, eggs, diapers—things that tend to create an emotional reaction. There’s an assumption there was price-hiking that was opportunistic—that wasn’t just brought about by supply chain constraints or rising production costs—and while nobody really knows to what extent that was happening, once prices went up, they just stayed there. In 2023, you saw CPG companies posting strong quarters and adding a lot of shareholder value, but since then, we’ve seen 43% of consumers switch to private-label products to save money. Now there’s a lot of pressure on CPG executives to figure out how to right-set the price so they’re no longer losing so much market share. Because we know that when someone buys private label over time, they start to think it’s pretty good. Once they’ve taken that exit ramp, the toll you’re going to pay to reacquire them is much higher than keeping them engaged in the first place. Everyone’s talking about using AI in retail, but where do you see its value beyond the obvious applications?

There’s an intuition that AI can help us somehow. They’re using it to write ad copy or create customer service tools, but there are a lot more effective use cases—like using machine learning to deliver an incremental sale as cost-effectively as possible. Meaning, how do you crunch all the data about someone’s prior purchases to figure out their likelihood to buy, and then nudge them to try something brand-new in a category we know they like?

For the first time with CPG, you’re seeing a scientific method for testing and measuring the effects of specific tactics. And it all starts with real-time measurement, determining what’s working best and training the AI against that. We know most purchase decisions happen in the store aisle. How are retailers trying to reach consumers at the moment they’re deciding between their brand or a lower-price private label product?

Seventy percent of purchase intent happens in the aisle, but at that moment of truth, you can’t reach them. All you have is packaging, placement, and price to go on. But digital shopping carts and shelf tags are two technologies that are potentially able to reach them in the buying moment. As you walk by one of the shelf tags, for example, it uses Bluetooth to correspond with your phone and notify you of offers in this aisle—products on your shopping list, or products you’ve bought before that qualify for deals.

WHEN YOU KNOW SOMEONE’S PRIOR PROPENSITY TO BUY SOMETHING, YOU CAN PRODUCE UNIQUE INCENTIVES FOR EACH PERSON.” Digital carts are closely related. You don’t need a Bluetooth tag if the cart itself is locationally aware and can serve ads. But consumers aren’t going to pull out their phones or grab a cart just to look at ads. You have to entice them, and that’s where rewards and savings come in. If 72% of consumers report high grocery prices are affecting their spending, then tell them when they walk in, “Let us help you find savings more easily.” That type of messaging goes part and parcel with the technology adoption. Once you have this real-time data and ability to reach consumers in the store, how does this transform the traditional approach to tactical discounting?

We know from basic economics that not every consumer behaves the same way. But when you know someone’s prior propensity to buy something, you can produce unique incentives for that person. The shelf price is the same, but through rewards and discounts you’re changing the value equation for each shopper. With enough computing power, you can reach a new frontier of efficient, optimized promotions.

I predict that over the next two years, all marketers will drive their business by cost per incremental dollar. The digital world has worked this way for decades . . . you dynamically shift dollars to the places with the best cost per incremental dollar. And because we now have real-time signals for that, you won’t arbitrarily constrain how much you’re willing to spend. This is a huge mindset shift in an industry that’s never had that kind of real-time autonomy. What does this shift toward personalized AI-driven promotions mean for both major brands and retailers?

First of all, the idea that there are some brands that shouldn’t advertise this way is dead. I’m sure that in the long term, having the right brand equity makes all your tactics work better, but even the strongest brands can’t just sit this out. Just because you already buy it 2.2 times a month doesn’t mean you shouldn’t receive an offer—it just won’t be the same offer as a loyalist for a competing product. But it also means you should expect to see the vast majority of brands effectively bidding on you to spend that incremental dollar with them—which should result in significantly more opportunities to save if you’re willing to change your behavior slightly. For retailers, it’s all omnichannel. People become agnostic in how they choose to shop. If a big-box retailer wants to treat their retail footprint as a warehouse to support click-and-collect because that’s the best combination of convenience and cost, then they’ll do that. The more the locus of these purchases is a digital interface, the higher the redemption rate of these offers will be. Because it’s so easy to know the offer you’re redeeming fits your grocery list—there isn’t a scavenger hunt in the store to find the matching product.