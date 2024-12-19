3 key principles that set the highest-performing companies apart

BY Yves Doz and Olli Laurén6 minute read

In the business world, there’s a rare breed of companies that consistently outshine their peers. These organizations don’t just outperform—they redefine exceptional performance. With operating margins that run 50% to 150% higher than the competition, and market capitalizations up to six times their revenue, the highest-performing companies have mastered the art of sustained success.

So, what sets these high-performing companies apart? It starts with a mindset. Leaders at high-performing companies set bold goals and hold themselves accountable for reaching them. By decentralizing, they push decision-making and profit-and-loss accountability further down the organizational chart, empowering teams at every level. This lean structure accelerates decision-making and instills a sense of ownership across the organization, with hands-on senior leaders who serve as teachers and coaches rather than distant overseers. Ultimately, these organizations’ leaders are never satisfied with the status quo. They constantly work to refine processes, innovate products, and sharpen strategies. While these may sound like standard practices, their rigor sets them apart. Organizational discipline in capital allocation—quick when necessary, patient when warranted—fuels growth in ways that seem counterintuitive to outsiders.

But the key is focus: High-performing companies grow, divide, and grow again, creating value through excellence rather than sheer scale. Key leadership principles In high-performing companies, growth happens either organically or through acquisitions, but they excel at optimizing what’s already in place. When a business becomes too unwieldy or complex, it’s split, spun off or divested to maintain focus on creating value through excellence—and to provide access to capital for the non-core units in the current structure. Leaders in these companies balance seemingly opposing traits. They’re both humble and ambitious, driving continuous improvement while embracing transformation. They provide freedom within clear guidelines, hold teams accountable without micromanaging and dive into the details without losing sight of the bigger picture.

To achieve their ambitious goals and support a culture of excellence, these leaders follow three core principles. A performance ethic: At the heart of these high-performing companies lies a performance ethic among leaders—the blend of ambition and execution discipline. Ambition without discipline is just wishful thinking, while discipline without ambition is like running on a treadmill—lots of effort but no real progress. Ambition pushes companies and leaders to aim for the impossible, and even if they fall short, they often still achieve remarkable results. Stretch targets can’t be met by incremental improvements. They force organizations to fundamentally rethink how they operate.

For example, teams may ask themselves, “How can we accomplish what we did last year in 70% of the time?” In these companies, a month’s progress often equates to a year’s work in a traditional organization. Central to this ambitious culture is the understanding that failure in pursuit of the impossible won’t be punished. Execution discipline, on the other hand, stems from self-discipline, making external control unnecessary. Every iteration is better than the last, with improvement becoming second nature. This discipline is often supported by an operating system or clear standards that reduce the variability of outcomes. Problem-solving and decision-making are grounded in facts and root-cause analysis, streamlining discussions with a common language. Plans are made, countermeasures taken and results delivered with precision. The compounding effect of small, timely decisions results in outstanding performance, but developing this discipline requires years of practice and rigor because it requires changing one’s DNA.

Without a performance ethic, many companies fall into the trap of slow growth, inconsistent results, and missed targets. Lacking a clear vision and leadership, they settle for mediocrity or “acceptable underperformance.” Liberation leadership: Liberation leadership empowers organizations by fostering a sense of ownership and an entrepreneurial mindset within a clear framework of how we behave and do things. This leadership style combines a decentralized structure with a leadership approach that ignites energy and creativity across all levels, including the front line. In an empowering organizational structure, businesses are broken down into more manageable units, keeping them as small as practical, usually shaped by customer needs. This decentralization is comprehensive, minimizing reliance on centralized resources and oversight. Over time, the structure remains consistent with few reorganizations and full accountability for profit and loss (P&L) embedded early in an employee’s career, increasing in complexity as they grow.

This model challenges the assumption that bigger units gain from synergies. In reality, scale can result in slower decision-making, blurred accountability, and hidden costs. Performance-driven cultures have shown that true P&L ownership leads to better results, far outweighing any inefficiencies that duplication of certain costs may bring. However, this freedom comes with responsibility. Decentralization must be grounded in a shared framework, behavioral standards, or non-negotiable proven business practices. Entrepreneurial leadership requires that independence is balanced by superiors who are detail-oriented. They know exactly what’s happening within the business, prioritizing data over presentation, and facts over opinions. These leaders are market-driven, curious, and motivated by achieving impact and excellence, not simply by acquiring power. Senior leaders see themselves as teachers, not controllers, actively participating in performance improvement efforts to both teach and learn. Credibility comes from being a top-notch practitioner of the company’s business model. That’s why it’s rare for outside hires to fill senior roles. Collaboration among P&L leaders is based on logic, facts, and transparency, happening only when it makes sense—not because it’s dictated from the top.

On the flip side, centralized or matrixed organizations can stifle entrepreneurial spirit by imposing rigid top-down control and narrowing the scope of frontline responsibilities, leading to a lack of ownership. These structures change frequently due to internal power struggles, with senior leaders disconnected from the day-to-day business and market realities. A reinvention mindset: A reinvention mindset is fueled by relentless curiosity and a transformational approach from leadership, alongside a deep organizational commitment to ongoing enterprise reinvention. High-performing companies are industry leaders and often trailblazers, harnessing both past achievements and external disruptions to fuel strategic innovations that have the potential to transform their business. They don’t accept their circumstances or fate as fixed. They believe in their power to influence and shape their own future.

In organizations with a culture of constant reinvention, the mantra is “There’s always a better way.” Aside from core ethics, behavioral norms, and integrity, few things are untouchable. Everything else is subject to rigorous evaluation and renewal. While leaders at these companies may be satisfied with their success, they are never content. Business portfolios, strategies, products, teams, and processes are constantly scrutinized and refined. Leaders in high-performing organizations are driven by the pursuit of impact and excellence rather than power, making bold decisions like de-mergers and realignment a common part of their growth cycle. They refine, grow and optimize, only to divide and start the process anew. This cycle is supported by fact-based, rigorous capital allocation and a streamlined business model. Leaders with a transformational mindset thrive in companies that embrace reinvention. They actively seek out challenges, aiming for breakthroughs rather than incremental improvements. Constantly scanning for potential disruptions, they are proactive and act quickly without waiting for unnecessary approvals. Their leadership style evolves alongside the business, built on a foundation of curiosity and a willingness to adapt.

It’s time for a holistic approach to performance It’s easy to be drawn to individual elements of this approach—ambition, autonomy, reinvention—but lasting success comes only when all three work in concert. A performance ethic without liberation leadership results in a rigid, top-down structure in which a senior leader becomes a bottleneck and the source of all wisdom. On the other hand, liberation leadership without a reinvention mindset and performance ethic creates contented fiefdoms that fall short of their potential. Sustainable performance emerges only when these forces align and support each other.