Emotional intelligence is so 2020. Leaders need to take these 2 steps in 2025

BY Rajkumari Neogy4 minute read

Regardless of your political affiliation, this year’s presidential election results showcased one powerful commonality: People are starving to be seen, acknowledged, and witnessed.

Over my last several articles, I’ve explored the neurobiology of belonging and the combined power of the left and right hemispheres of the brain to convert conflict into connection. Now, we’ll explore how leaders must evolve their management style by considering the underlying needs in all of us and asking: “Am I equipped to make high-quality decisions during high-friction times?” High emotional intelligence—the ability to manage your own emotions and understand the emotions of those around you—is now table stakes for leaders in battling toxic workplace behavior as we enter 2025. The modern leader will practice emotional maturity. They will: Realize their workforce consists of a collection of nervous systems and will strive to understand the basics of neuroscience to effectively guide their teams. Hold boundaries, be accountable, give difficult yet constructive feedback, and take time to self-reflect. Master the leadership algorithm with a methodical cycle of planning, executing, checking, and adjusting to drive trust among teams and boost productivity. Good leaders know how to plan and execute—to build a strategy and implement it. Emotionally mature leaders plan and execute, but also know how to check, adjust, and integrate these steps into the leadership algorithm using tactical empathy and resonant language to drive engagement with their teams. These two steps—check and adjust—allow us to slow down to ultimately move faster. Or, in other words, to reduce friction to make higher-quality decisions that drive better results.

I recently connected with a potential guest for my podcast over Zoom. They were several minutes late due to technical difficulties and by the time they logged on, they expressed anger that Zoom made them late. After that moment of distress, they tersely asked, “I’m here now, what can I do for you?” It would have been easy to breeze over this comment for the sake of the task at hand. But at what cost to the relationship? Instead, I invited both of us to check in and take a deep breath. I apologized for the horrible experience and shared my appreciation that they made the effort to proceed with the call. Then we adjusted. I acknowledged that their nervous system might still be activated from the stress of trying to join the call. I offered to slow down and just say “hello” before digging into our meeting. My guest was shocked—they’d never seen anyone react to friction this way. As a result, we authentically connected for 20 minutes, leading them to request an in-person podcast recording instead of a virtual one—a more mutually beneficial outcome.