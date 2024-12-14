Apple just brought ChatGPT to iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Here’s how to make the most of it

This week, Apple rolled out its first significant update to its Apple Intelligence platform since it was launched in October. The initial Apple Intelligence launch focused primarily on artificial intelligence-powered writing tools and summarizing capabilities , which offered significant productivity benefits .

But this week’s update to Apple Intelligence takes a different approach. It focuses heavily on AI-powered image generation capabilities, including the ability to create custom emoji on the fly, which Apple calls “Genmoji,” and a new Image Playground app that allows users to generate custom AI artwork using text prompts.

However, the update includes another headline feature: ChatGPT integration with Siri and Apple Intelligence’s writing tools. This integration arguably makes Apple Intelligence one of today’s most potent AI platforms. It also makes the Mac, iPhone, and iPad more robust productivity tools than ever before. Here’s how to use the new ChatGPT integration across your Apple devices.

Ask Siri to use ChatGPT to answer your questions

Siri has gotten smarter with Apple Intelligence, especially when surfacing personal info on your device (such as when you ask what your spouse’s work phone number is). But when it comes to a broader body of knowledge about the outside world, Siri still pales in comparison to generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT.