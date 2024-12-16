Lego has an IP problem

BY Jesus Diaz5 minute read

Lego recently released a new kit: a Marvel logo that’s selling for $100. And the reaction from most people has been: “Lego, are you crazy?” Fair enough. It’s just a big red box with a Marvel logo on the front. Plus five Avengers minifigs that spring out of it when you push some buttons. I see some valid criticisms: lack of playability, boring, deficient creativity factor, plus the fact that you are basically buying bricks to make a Marvel ad for your room. But my main beef with this set is something that has been annoying the bricks out of me for a while: my favorite toy brand’s increasing dependency on IP.

[Photo: Lego] While I love my (son’s) Lego Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon, Lego Back to the Future’s DeLorean, and Lego Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 car, just to name a few, I feel the use of licenses to sell subpar sets like this Marvel logo is becoming a problem for the Danish company. This is not to say that using IPs to sell toys is a bad thing. All toy brands do this. The problem is when they just feel like cheap ploys to squeeze bucks from consumers—something that also happens with other brands like Mattel and Hasbro. The sets I mentioned above are all based on famous third-party IPs, yes, but they are extraordinary in every sense. As I watched my 7-year-old building them, I marvel at how creatively Lego designers are in the use of the pieces to achieve an interesting, accurate representation of the original. Architectural elements like transparent bricks suddenly become a perfect reproduction of Marty McFly’s DeLorean’s headlights. A barrel-like piece developed for some medieval set gets assembled with some other random generic pieces to suddenly become the lookalike of a Rocketdyne F-1 engine in Lego NASA’s Saturn V. [Images: Lego] The design work is so good that it’s hard to believe that they can achieve it with just a few geometric shapes. I also feel amazed at how cleverly engineered these sets are, as different parts interact with each other. And, finally, when they are complete, I’m often surprised at how much fun it is to play with them.

So, no, I don’t mind the use of IPs as long as the resulting product has creativity, clever engineering, and playability. Just like with any other good design. What I object to is the absurd number of IP-based themes that lack any of those qualities. Making a quick buck? Back in 1950—back when the Danish company still made its original wooden toys—Lego released a wooden version of Disney’s Pluto. It was its only third-party IP toy until 49 years later, when Lego and Lucasfilm signed a deal to release the former’s first licensed product line: The Star Wars theme, which debuted in 1999 to tie in with the release of The Phantom Menace. [Image: Brickipedia] Before then, Lego only sold original themes. It started in the late 1970s, when Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen—who became CEO of The Lego Group in 1979—pushed the company towards an structured-play idea he called Legoland. He described it as a “system within the system,” organizing Lego products into three distinct themes to enhance the coherence and storytelling potential of the sets: Town (1978), Castle (1978), and Space (1979). These quickly became big hits in Europe and the United States.

Lego introduced other popular themes after that, like Lego Pirates, but the number-one theme was Lego Town (now called Lego City) until Star Wars came out. The Star Wars set was such a huge success that it was logical to get into the strategy of piggybacking on the success of popular hits and soon the number of IPs began to skyrocket. Vintage lego Castle and Space figures. [Photos: Getty Images] Right now, there are a total of 45 themes in the Lego store. Twenty-five of those are licensed. From movie franchises like Star Wars and Batman to TV series like Wednesday and Peppa Pig to video games like Nintendo’s Super Mario World and Minecraft. Often, these IP-based Lego themes have a limited life. They depend on the popularity and shelf life of the original IP. Spongebob Squarepants or Pirates of the Caribbean were cancelled when the series ended. Sometimes, the IPs disappear and reappear, like The Simpsons, Harry Potter, and Lord of the Rings. Lego also has its own IP, like Ninjago, which it cleverly created to sell more sets by pulling a page out of Hasbro’s Transformers, G.I. Joe, or My Little Pony’s playbooks. Ninjago was initially planned as a short-term theme but became one of Lego’s most successful products. Today, over a decade later, it remains a core part of the company’s portfolio, regularly introducing new sets and seasons of the TV series.

[Photo: Lego] It doesn’t matter if it is an original or a third party IP, however. The proportion of regular Lego vs IP just seems way out of whack. To me, IP sets obscure the generic themes that invite kids to more open-ended roleplaying—like City—or stimulate their creativity—like the 3-in-1 Creator series—rather than just reproducing a boring scene from a movie or series. Sure, kids will always do what they want with all those bricks, probably destroying a dreadful set like this Avengers’ Endgame Final Battle into an airplane, this Jurassic World T-Rex Dinosaur Breakout into a cafeteria, and the $100 Marvel logo into a . . . red velvet cake, I guess? [Images: Lego] IPs done right Lego just announced it has added more than 250 new intellectual properties licenses to Lego Ideas, and that is actually good. Originally, Ideas was an experimental program launched in Japan that allowed fans to submit designs for Lego to evaluate and then turn into commercially available products, like the Apollo 11 Saturn V set. A Lego design jury evaluates any submission that reaches 10,000 fan votes three times a year and chooses what to make and sell. However, quite often, the jury was forced to reject sets because Lego didn’t have the necessary licensing deal to produce it. Something like this Goonies design would have been rejected a few years ago. Now, it is going into production sometime in 2025. The Goonies design, this Dungeons & Dragons set, this model of the Orient Express, and all the Ideas projects usually comply with the creativity, clever engineering, and playability values that the company should always offer in its sets. Plus, perhaps more importantly, they are one-offs, not yet another massive product line.