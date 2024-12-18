How a ‘blank page’ meeting can turbo-charge any project or goal

BY Bill Canady2 minute read

Writers know the dreaded “blank page syndrome” all too well. You find yourself staring at a pristine white page, paralyzed by the daunting task of filling it. Work teams often experience a similar affliction when tackling major or complex projects. The biggest challenge can be deciding where to start, leading to feelings of overwhelm, lack of motivation, or unclear vision.

As a CEO who has successfully guided organizations through challenging projects during times of disruption, I’ve developed a straightforward formula to overcome the inertia that blocks productivity. Instead of viewing a blank slate as the absence of ideas, consider it a canvas filled with potential. Any blank page can evolve into the project plan you need. Once a project or initiative is announced, I gather my team for what I call a “blank page meeting.” Step 1: Call a ‘blank page’ meeting Begin by asking team members to write down a specific, measurable goal on their own blank pages. This simple act transforms the blank page syndrome into clarity and accountability, alleviating the sense of overwhelm. Together, these no-longer-blank pages coalesce into a single, clear goal.

Step 2: Generate a load of how’s With the goal established, invite everyone to brainstorm strategies for achieving it. The goal from Step 1 represents your “what”—now it’s time to determine the “how.” Encourage divergent thinking to produce as many strategic ideas as possible, capturing them on a whiteboard or digital equivalent. During this phase, criticism should be suspended; focus on generating ideas rather than perfecting them. Maintain momentum until the ideas start to wane. Step 3: Converge on the best how Transition from divergent to convergent thinking. Begin sifting through the collection of “hows” to identify the most promising options. Reach a consensus on which ideas to discard, striking through each rather than erasing them. To expedite this process, put each proposed “how” through a reality check against constraints such as budget, time, and feasibility. You might be surprised at how many ideas fall away, allowing you to concentrate on the survivors. Discuss and reach a consensus on these ideas until you arrive at a standout solution, which may combine elements from various suggestions. Step 4: Develop, refine, and improve the consensus how or how’s Encourage the team to refine or improve the remaining “how.” If multiple options remain, this could involve merging features from different ideas. Your goal is to identify the best approach, emphasizing that perfection isn’t necessary—improvement is the priority.

Step 5: Interrogate the surviving how Now it’s time to evaluate how effectively the chosen strategy addresses the goal. What aspects are working? What isn’t? What’s missing? The team must develop solutions to address any shortcomings and enhance the strategy. Accelerators to move faster Want your team to get unstuck even quicker? Here are two effective accelerators: Just give ’em the goal: For larger projects, consider providing your team with a clear goal upfront: “Achieve $2.3 billion in revenue with 19% margins and $300 million in EBITDA within five years.” This approach allows you to dive straight into Step 2.