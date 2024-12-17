Advice for small businesses on building an online presence

BY HENRIK SCHEEL FOR VERISIGN4 minute read

Are you a small-business owner with questions about getting online? To help you get started, below are answers to four common questions about building an online presence and registering a domain name.

1. What are the different ways to use a domain name? Many people associate domain names with website addresses. While websites are great marketing tools for businesses, there are other ways you can use a domain name. Forward your domain name to your social media or marketplace account. If you don’t have a website yet, you can register a domain name for your business and set up forwarding rules with your domain name provider. That way when customers type your domain name into a browser, they are pointed directly to your social media or e-commerce marketplace account. This can make it easier for customers to find you online. It also looks more professional to have a custom domain name rather than a long social media URL as your web address. Set up a custom email address. A custom email address can be a quick and effective way to help develop credibility, create a professional image, and market your business. For instance, let’s say you’re in the market for a new dentist and you’re researching options online. You come across two different dental offices. Both look good at first glance—but which one would you want to contact if you had to choose between these two email addresses: info@pearlybrightsmiles.com or pearlybrightsmiles@genericwebmail.com?

Chances are, you’d prefer the first one because it appears more legitimate. Once you’ve set up your custom email address, you can create multiple addresses for different segments of your business, such as billing@pearlybrightsmiles.com or customerservice@pearlybrightsmiles.com. These types of addresses help create a more customized experience for customers. Use a domain name to link to all your online presences. Today, most businesses are present on multiple platforms, such as social media accounts, customer review listings, blogs, and more. Link services, commonly known as “link in bio” services, let you centralize all the online places most important to you and your customers on one web page that can be easily accessed with a domain name. 2. Is domain name registration complicated? Registering a domain name is easy and takes only a few steps:

Step 1: Choose the domain extension. Also referred to as a top-level domain (TLD), a domain extension may influence how your audience perceives you or your business. Many businesses choose .com and .net because these are well-known extensions. Step 2: Search for a domain name that best describes your business. While choosing your exact business name to use as your domain name may be an option, some businesses add keywords to be more memorable or descriptive. Another popular option is to use geographic keywords for local businesses. Here are a few examples:

MyStylishBangles.com

JoesDeepDishPizza.com

GreenvilleCakes.net Step 3: Once you’ve found available domain names you like, you’ll need to choose a domain name registrar to help you register it. If you don’t already have a domain name registrar in mind, you can choose one by searching online or getting a recommendation from other business owners you trust. The process for registering a domain name may vary depending on the registrar, but generally you’ll communicate the following: Your desired domain name

The number of years you want to register the domain name (typically one to 10 years)

Your contact information

Payment information

Optional services (custom email, website building, hosting) Once your domain name is registered, you can start using it immediately for your website, to point to an existing online presence, or to create a business email address. 3. Is a social media presence enough when getting online? Social media is an important tool that businesses can use to connect with customers and market themselves online, but it doesn’t provide the same customizable experience that a website with a domain name can deliver.

Many businesses start their online journey with a “social first” approach to selling products and services. While this can be a lower-cost way to test the waters for your business before investing in a website, forwarding your .com domain name to your social media page can help boost awareness of your business by creating a personalized and memorable web address to help customers find your business online. It also locks your desired domain name in place, so when you’re ready to build a website, your domain name of choice is ready to go. 4. Do I need technical skills to build a website? Good news: You don’t need to be a “techie” to build your own website. There are a variety of website-building tools available today that make creating a website easy. A simple search for “website builders” in your browser will return numerous options to choose from. Internet hosting companies may also offer website tools or premium plans that include building your website for you. Before you build your website, be sure to answer these questions:

What are the goals of your website? Who is the audience you are trying to reach? What core functionality or features does it need to have, such as e-commerce? What pages will you include on your website? Some examples include an “About” page so that you can tell your company story, product pages for all the different types of things you sell, and a page of customer testimonials. How often will your website be updated and who will do it? Answering these questions can help you decide what will be included on your site and how you plan to maintain and promote it, as well as which website-building tool or service to use. Get Started With Your Online Presence Whether you’re trying to connect with existing customers or build new customer or partner relationships, now’s the perfect time to get a .com or .net domain name to get started with your online presence. It’s an important step toward taking your business to the next level. Find a great domain name at yourdot.com.