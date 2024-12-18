Is it okay to drink alcohol during work hours?

BY Featured5 minute read

If it doesn’t affect your job performance, is it okay to imbibe while on the job? In today’s evolving work culture, the question of whether it’s acceptable to drink alcohol during work hours is more pertinent than ever. To unpack this hot-button topic, we gathered opinions from five experts that range from cautious acceptance to zero tolerance. Let’s explore the unspoken rules and potential impacts of drinking alcohol during work hours on professionalism.

Uphold professionalism Drinking alcohol during work hours is generally a slippery slope, and even if it doesn’t seem to affect immediate job performance, the risks are significant. While it may not explicitly be against company policy in certain settings, the unspoken rule in most professional environments is that alcohol consumption during work hours is discouraged. There are several reasons for this. First, alcohol consumption can create a division among colleagues, particularly for those who may be maintaining sobriety or abstaining from alcohol for personal or religious reasons. This can unintentionally lead to feelings of exclusion or discomfort, fracturing the cohesion of the work culture. Second, while someone may feel that a small amount of alcohol doesn’t affect their job performance, people often overestimate their ability to tolerate alcohol. Even a moderate amount can impair judgment, decrease productivity, and affect professionalism, which can lead to compromised work quality. This, in turn, may reflect poorly on both the individual and the organization as a whole.

Additionally, there are significant liability concerns for employers when alcohol is consumed during work hours. If an accident occurs or an employee’s performance declines after drinking, the company could face legal or financial consequences. This liability extends beyond just workplace safety and can affect client interactions, decision-making, and the company’s reputation. Given these risks, it’s generally best to refrain from drinking alcohol during work hours. If you wish to consume alcohol, it’s more appropriate to do so during off-hours, such as after work or at social events. This maintains professionalism and reduces the risk of negative impacts on both your performance and workplace culture. Elisha Peterson MD MEd FAAP FASA, anesthesiologist and pain medicine physician, Elisha Peterson MD PLLC

Match your behavior to the company culture Drinking during work hours can be a bit of a gray area, but I think the unspoken rule is to read the room—and the culture. In the ad agency I previously worked at, it was common for the team to crack open a few beers during late brainstorming sessions. Truthfully, it was part of the culture, and it helped loosen people up and spark some creative ideas. But I’ve also worked in more traditional environments where even having a drink at a client lunch raised eyebrows. Personally, if I’m at a team outing or client meeting and everyone’s having a drink, I’ll usually have one to be part of the group, but I always stick to just one. The key is to keep it light and maintain your professionalism. You never want to be the person who takes it too far and ends up being remembered for that instead of your work. Even in laid-back environments, being mindful of how it could be perceived is crucial, because it can still blur the lines of professionalism. Jonathan Buffard, digital marketing director, Bottom Line Marketing Agency

Limit social drinking in work settings With the return to the office, we must also find ways to maintain employee camaraderie. In this age of endless Zoom meetings and inbox overflow, employees need a chance to step away from their laptops and get to know each other as people. For some people, enjoying an adult beverage helps them socialize in group settings. The careful boundary is ensuring a limit on the number of beverages allowed so that professional lines are not crossed. This can be done with a time limit on serving or a ticket system for drinks. Too many times during my career in Silicon Valley, open-bar sessions created uncomfortable situations where people crossed the line of safety and security of others and sometimes themselves. Allowing time in the workday for this employee bonding can support those with families or who abstain from drinking alcohol. Going out to a bar to drink increases peer pressure. And if people have family obligations, they are excluded from being able to participate after hours. By having celebration functions within the office, more people can participate and decide whether to consume alcohol or just unwind for a bit with their colleagues.

Nikki Green, life and business resiliency expert, Green Chameleon Collective Promote inclusivity with a sober-friendly environment In creative industries like marketing, there’s a perception that the approach to drinking alcohol during work hours can be more liberal. However, as a professional overseeing social strategy, I firmly believe it’s never acceptable to drink in a way that could impair job performance. The emerging sober-curious movement, especially popular among Gen Z, is influencing a shift toward healthier, more inclusive workplace environments that I fully support. It’s crucial for companies to foster a culture where any alcohol consumption is voluntary and conducted with mindfulness, ensuring no one feels pressured to partake. Clear guidelines should be established to delineate when and if it’s appropriate, prioritizing that it never impacts the quality of work or crosses boundaries of professionalism.

Maintaining high performance and professional integrity is paramount and should always be the priority over a relaxed atmosphere. This balance is essential, particularly as workplace norms and preferences continue to evolve. These standards ensure we support creativity and efficiency without compromising our commitment to professional excellence. Campara Rozina de Haan, head of social media and director of social strategy, QNY Creative Balance cultural norms with workplace standards This is definitely a tricky question, and the most accurate answer is: It depends. A lot depends on the company’s culture, industry, and the specific environment you’re in. As a Belgian, I can say that alcohol, particularly beer, plays a significant role in our culture. At many business events here, it’s quite common to be greeted with a glass of champagne upon arrival.