5 things that make us hopeful about climate progress in 2025

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

Climate change keeps getting harder to ignore. Phoenix lived through 113 consecutive days above 100 degrees last summer. A record number of fires burned in rainforests in South America in 2024. “Climate havens” like Asheville, North Carolina, were devastated by floods. Emissions keep growing. But it’s also true that climate solutions are rolling out faster than ever before. It took decades, for example, for the world to install 760 gigawatts of solar power by 2020; in 2024 alone, the world installed another 593 gigawatts, breaking a record set the year before. Here are five ways that the world is moving in the right direction.

EVs are getting more affordable In China, where more than half of new car sales are reportedly now electric or hybrid vehicles, most electric cars are cheaper than their gas equivalents, according to the International Energy Agency. That’s without subsidies. And though tariffs in the EU and U.S. will limit the sale of cheap Chinese cars abroad, Chinese manufacturers are also exporting large numbers of affordable EVs to places like Thailand and Brazil. Battery prices dropped by 20% in 2024, which will also help bring down the cost of EVs. Even in the U.S., where the upfront cost of EVs is still higher, the lifetime cost of owning an electric car is often already less expensive than a gas car. And new options for affordable EVs will be hitting the market in 2025. Solar power broke new records The U.S. installed a record 32 gigawatts of solar power in 2024, enough to power as many as 32 million homes. China installed as much as 260 gigawatts of solar, including an enormous 33,000-acre solar farm that produces, on its own, as much energy as the entire country of Luxembourg uses in a year. Solar is also growing in less expected places like Pakistan, where farms, factories, and homeowners installed 17 gigawatts of solar over the year to help fight the rising cost of fossil fuel–powered energy.