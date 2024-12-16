Eau de . . . mayo? 2024 was the year perfume got weird

BY Grace Snelling4 minute read

Imagine you’re walking down the street in New York City, bundled up to enjoy a glorious December morning. A passing Uber sends a rush of air over the sidewalk, carrying with it the distinct scent of buttery dough, salt, and a slight cloying sweetness—all the notes of a hot, greasy-to-the-touch Auntie Anne’s pretzel (the perfect cold weather snack). But, to your dismay, there’s not a blue awning in sight. So where did that distinct smell come from? In the year 2024, probably from the perfume bottle of your fellow pedestrian.

Over the past several months, a distinct trend has emerged in the fragrance space: branded fragrances designed for shock value. Auntie Anne’s’ “Knead: Eau de Pretzel” scent is just one example. There have also been branded fragrances designed to smell like a dive bar, mayo, and even an ancient crypt, to name a few. Branded fragrances aren’t an entirely novel idea. In fact, Pizza Hut was ahead of the curve back in 2013, when it released its own signature pie-inspired fragrance. And ultra-niche perfumes have been around for decades, too (see Sécrétions Magnifiques, which debuted in 2006 and is inspired by certain, ahem, bodily fluids). In recent years, though, their popularity has risen. There are now TikTok accounts dedicated to uncovering the most unusual of scent combinations and perfumers deriving custom blends inspired by specific gay ‘80s nightclubs. In an interview with The New York Times, perfume historian Elena Vosnaki noted, “People have become fed up with the same old, same old, over and over again.” It seems that major brands—nine years late to Pizza Hut’s party—are starting to catch wind of perfume wearers’ boredom. A well-documented rise in demand for unique scents in 2024 has landed on the radars of companies from movie studios to beer brewers, leading to a series of strange new olfactory experiences with an extra side of capitalism.

[Photo: Auntie Anne’s] Knead by Auntie Anne’s Auntie Anne’s’ Knead, composed by the parfumerie Demeter, debuted this August. The scent is described as a “warm, buttery, and slightly sweet scent of hot and handmade pretzels,” and it sold out in minutes when it first debuted on the pretzel purveyor’s website. “There are few scents more recognizable than the aroma of Auntie Anne’s,” Auntie Anne’s chief brand officer Julie Younglove-Webb said in a press release. “Smell is a special and powerful sense. Over the years, fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels. We’ve bottled that moment and can’t wait for fans to enjoy it in a whole new way.” TikTok perfume reviewer @affordableperfumereviews attended the fragrance’s launch party, which came in the form of a pop-up perfume and pretzel stand. In her opinion, they “nailed” the smell of the air around an Auntie Anne’s stand. Fragrantica writer Patric Rhys, who was also in attendance, agreed, writing in his review, “The scent feels as if it’s warmly drifting through air, a faithful replication of the scent I’ve registered so many times, coming upon a mall corner, knowing I’d find an Auntie Anne’s before I saw it.”

Per both these reviewers, wearing the scent is not an unpleasant experience—though, personally, I’d rather just eat the real thing. [Photo: Hellmann’s] Will Levis No. 8 by Hellmann’s Directly on Auntie Anne’s heels came another food-based perfume released in August—this time cooked up by the condiment brand Hellmann’s. The fragrance, created in collaboration with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, is called Will Levis No. 8, and it’s designed to smell like mayo. Yes, you read that correctly. Apparently the pro footballer enjoys a scoop of mayo in his coffee, and now he wants to smell like it. According to a press release, the perfume includes “bold, savory notes of tart, mayonnaise accord,” (whatever that means) “musk and vanilla with coffee undertones.” It’s also described as “creamy”—which, just, ugh.

