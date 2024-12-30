These are the most anticipated IPOs to watch in 2025

BY Chris Morris4 minute read

The IPO market saw a few winners in 2024, but on the whole, it was a largely forgettable affair. For the third year in a row, the number of companies that opted to go public was below historic averages.

And while companies like Reddit, NANO Nuclear Energy, and Astera Labs all saw healthy launches, the total amount raised so far this year has been lackluster. As of mid-December, 121 companies debuted on public exchanges in the U.S. They raised a collective $27.3 billion. That’s roughly half of the IPO raise seen in the pre-pandemic days. What will 2025 bring? That’s still unclear. A new administration coming into the White House could give the market a boost, or the uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s plans to increase tariffs could cause some companies to stay on the sidelines. Officials at the New York Stock Exchange say they’re expecting a busy year thanks to lower interest rates and lower odds of a recession. Nasdaq, meanwhile, has had more listings for six straight years. Regardless of where they make their debut, here’s a look at the companies that market watchers are keeping their eye on for 2025.

Chime Next year could be a big one for fintech IPOs. Right before Christmas, Chime reportedly submitted a confidential filing for its IPO, with plans to list in 2025. The timing of the fintech company’s public offering has not been finalized. Chime has raised $2.65 billion to date. Customers can access bank-like services via the company’s app and even access money from their paychecks before payday. It was valued at $25 billion in 2021. Discord Discord has been on the radar of Wall Street traders ever since it decided in 2021 to end talks with Microsoft over a $10 billion takeover. The company has a $15 billion valuation and has been on a bit of a buying spree for the past few years, acquiring three companies. The communication tool that’s a gamer favorite currently boasts 200 million monthly active users, who spend over 1.5 billion hours on the platform. Klarna The retail bank, payments, and shopping service has been tiptoeing toward the IPO starting line for over a year, but seems to be getting close. Earlier in December, it added 12 banks to the list working on its public offering. Bloomberg reports an IPO is now expected in the first half of the year. Klarna is said to be near profitability and has a valuation of $14.6 billion. A successful IPO could open the door for several other fintech companies to begin trading publicly.

Liquid Death The canned water company has not made any formal filings yet, but it has hired Goldman Sachs to handle its public offering and acknowledged it’s considering an IPO. With a valuation of $1.4 billion, it’s already a power player in the beverage market—and in June it shored up its executive ranks, hiring beverage veteran Karim Sadik-Khan as CFO. Sadik-Khan oversaw the IPO of Jim Beam in 2011 and the later sale of that company. He also held finance roles at Keurig-Dr Pepper. Panera After five years as a private company, Panera has said it plans to go public once again. It’s just taking its time. The company, which also owns Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels, confidentially filed initial paperwork for a public offering in early November of 2023, but has not acted upon it yet. There is still no valuation for the company, nor data on when the offering will occur. Shein The fast-fashion company made its filing confidentially in November 2023. Its valuation has been all over the map, though. In 2022, it was valued at $100 billion. Earlier this year, that had fallen to between $45 and $55 billion. That could spook investors, as could reported financial slowdowns. In October, The Information reported year-on-year sales growth during the first six months of 2024 fell to 23%, compared to 40% in 2023. Revenue and earnings reportedly slipped as well. Whether investors will see this as a permanent problem or just a bit of volatility will be determined when and if the company fully lays out its finances.